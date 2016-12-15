DENR revokes ECCs of six miners, property developer

ENVIRONMENT Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez on Thursday ordered the cancellation of the environmental compliance certificates (ECCs) for six mining projects and a housing-development project, as a result of an ongoing review of ECCs issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The environment chief also issued show-cause orders to 12 other companies that now stand to lose their ECCs.

The move came just two days after President Duterte issued a statement seemingly advising Lopez to give leeway on mining policies and listen to Environment Undersecretary Mario Luis J. Jacinto, the concurrent director of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) appointed by Duterte.

The ECC audit is separate and distinct from the ongoing mining audit, which has so far caused the suspension of 10 mining operations and the issuance of 20 others that face possible suspension for failing Lopez’s audit criteria that includes social, environmental and biodiversity considerations.

At a news conference, Lopez said the ECCs the DENR has decided to revoke are those of Austral-Asia Mining Corp. for its nickel mine in Mati, Davao Oriental, while denying MRL-Egerton Gold Philippines’s ECC application for its mining project in Lobo and San Juan towns in Batangas.

The decision to cancel the ECCs of Austral-Asia and MRL-Egerton came following an evaluation of the rich biodiversity in the areas where the mining companies plan to operate.

“Biodiversity is like gold. We are not sacrificing our rich biodiversity because of profit,” Lopez said.

Austral Mining Corp. operates a nickel mine situated in between two heritage sites, the Pujada Bay and a bonsai forest in Mount Hamiguitan Range, home to the nesting Philippine Eagle, a national symbol and listed as critically endangered or in the brink of extinction.

MRL-Egerton’s copper and gold mine, which has completed its exploration and a step short before starting commercial operation, are in towns along the Verde Island Passage, which scientists have declared as the center of the shorefish’s biodiversity in the world.

The DENR also revoked the ECCs of United Paragon Mining Corp.’s Longos Mining Project in Sitio Longos, Paracale, Camarines Norte; Ipilan Nickel Corp.’s Ipilan Nickel Project in Barangays Ipilan, Mambalot, Maasin and Calasaguera in Brooke’s Point, Palawan; Core Copper-Gold Corp.’s Lupon Mining Project in Marayag and Calapagan, Lopon, Davao Oriental; and Lebach Mining Corp.’s Nickel Deposit Mining Project in Barangay Ipilan, Broooke’s Point, Palawan.

Maria Paz Luna, DENR undersecretary for Legal Affairs, said the projects are dormant mining projects, which failed to meet the various conditions under their ECCs.

Those issued with show-cause orders and given seven days, meanwhile, are mostly ECCs for mining and quarry projects, a logging and wood manufacturing company, and resort development projects.

These are SMTC Chromite Mining and Trading Project of Sinophil Mining and Trading Corp. in Barangay Luban, Mati, Davao Oriental; consolidation of the quarry projects of Mindanao Portland Cement Corp./LaFarge in Kiwalan and Dalipuga, Ilaigan City, Lanao del Norte; iron-ore pelletizing plant project of the Philippine Sinter Corp. in Katipunan Villanueva, Misamis Oriental; proposed limestone, pozzolan and associated minerals quarry project of Century Peak Corp. in Pinamungajan, Cebu; cement-plant and power plant project of Century Peak Corp. in Barangay Sacsac, Pinamungajan, Cebu; Bulalacao coal mining project of Filipinas Systems Inc. in Cambunag Bulalacao in Mindoro Oriental; Iron Ore Mining Corp. of Ore Asia Mining and Development Corp. in the town of Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan; Sacobia Sun Valley Resort of Donggwang Clark Corp. in the Clark Special Economic Zone in Mabalacat, Pampanga; smelting-plant project of Wan Chiong Steel Corp. in San Isidro, San Simon, Pampanga; Wellex Area II mining project of Wellex Mining Corp. in Loreto, Dinagat Island Province; Barobo alluvial gold-mining project of PhiGold Metallic Ore Inc. in Barobo, Surigao del Sur; and veneer manufacturing expansion of Hantex Manufacturing Corp. in Canayugan Bayugan, Agusan del Sur.

Meanwhile, Lopez said they have decided to nix the appeal of Century Properties Corp. and decided to revoke the company’s ECC for its Nova by Century Project within the La Mesa Watershed for good.

Lopez said the project stands to affect the watershed, the source of water for 12 million Filipinos, particularly those living in Metro Manila.

Luna said that, while Century was able to meet other minor conditions in their ECC, it is bound to fail in securing a tree-cutting permit from the DENR because of Presidential Proclamation 1336, which declared the La Mesa Watershed a critical watershed.

Century plans to build 97 housing buildings at a 58-hectare property in an elevated portion of the watershed. Lopez said wastewater coming from these housing buildings threaten to contaminate the water source.

“Our decision is based on the principle of social justice and the common good. Our Constitution is anchored on social justice and the common good. Protecting our watershed and environment is for the common good,” Lopez said.

Lopez believes her decision is precisely what President Duterte wants to happen when he declared war against mining companies that destroy the environment for profit.

The DENR chief has been twice bypassed by the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA). Duterte was quoted in news reports as saying Lopez may not be able to get the CA’s nod.

Lopez said the campaign to weed out irresponsible mining under her watch will continue, declaring the campaign aims to promote social justice and prevent people from suffering because of development projects.

Lopez said next year, the DENR will announce the result of the mining audit, which is still being deliberated on by the DENR-MGB.

Lopez added that she is personally overseeing the audit procedure with former MGB Director Leo L. Jasareno already out of the picture. She said her point person in the conduct of the audit is MGB Assistant Director Manny Uykieng—not Jacinto, whose appointment as DENR undersecretary and MGB director was seen as a moral-booster by mining industry’s big players.

Aside from the mining audit, the DENR is reviewing over 800 ECCs.