DENR adapts science-based tack on rehab of coastal areas

To strengthen the resiliency of coastal communities against natural calamities, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is mapping out plans for the implementation of mangrove and beach forests-rehabilitation program across the country.

“We are now in the process of zoning areas for the implementation of the enhanced National Greening Program [E-NGP] next year,” DENR Undersecretary for Policy and Planning Marlo Mendoza said.

Mangrove and beach forest rehabilitation is essential in strengthening the natural defense against storm surge and sea-level rise, he told the BusinessMirror in an interview.

To recall, Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez had ordered an audit of the NGP, which aims to plant 1.5 billion trees in 1.5 million hectares of open, degraded and denuded forest. The NGP includes the rehabilitation of mangrove and beach forests.





Starting next year, Mendoza said, the DENR will take a science-based approach in implementing the NGP “from ridge to reef” by planting the right species of trees, including the rehabilitation of mangrove and beach forests. The Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau (ERDB) of the DENR conducted a post-Supertyphoon Yolanda assessment in the Visayas, where most of the mangrove and beach forest were devastated. In its recommendation, the ERDB said areas targeted for rehab should be planted with the mangrove species that naturally grow in the area.

Mendoza, who once led the DENR’s Forest Management Bureau (FMB) under the leadership of then-Environment Secretary Lito Atienza, said the DENR and its NGP partners planted the wrong species in most areas. “That is why the areas we rehabilitated were easily destroyed. In areas where the right species of trees were planted, although they were also destroyed, the impact is minimal and there was a greater chance of recovery,” he said.

Zoning coastal areas

Mendoza also said the DENR is getting help from experts from the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (Namria) in zoning coastal areas.

“This is now ongoing. With the help of Namria, we are able to get satellite images more clearly to identify which areas need rehabilitation. What we need to do is validate the satellite images provided by Namria on the ground,” he said.

Mendoza explained that before, the NGP just kept on planting mangroves of any species, which proved to be the wrong approach. “Scientists say we should plant species that naturally grow in the area,” he added.

“We will be now more science-based in implementing the NGP,” he said.

DENR regional offices, he said, would be asked to identify which species they need to plant in the area starting next year.

New normal

Yolanda (international code name Haiyan) was considered as the strongest typhoon ever to hit landfall. Officials of the DENR consider Yolanda-strong typhoons as the “new normal,” which the government needs to consider in implementing its various programs, particularly the NGP.

Aside from mangrove and beach forests, Yolanda also destroyed coral reefs in the Visayas.

Mendoza said there are no empirical data to measure the impact of typhoons to coral reefs, but it was observed that even artificial reefs are easily destroyed.

Director Theresa Mundita S. Lim of the DENR’s Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) said artificial reefs are also susceptible to strong ocean currents.

While artificial-reef planting or deployment promotes faster recovery, she said observation in typhoon-devastated areas reveal that artificial reefs have very low chance of recovery, unlike areas where reefs are allowed natural recovery.

This also explains why the DENR opted to establish more marine-protected areas (MPAs) instead of spending limited resources through planting or deployment of artificial reefs, which costs around P500,000 to P5 million per hectare.

Post-Yolanda assessment

In Guiuan, Eastern Samar, where Yolanda made its first landfall in November 8, 2013, many coral reefs were devastated, particularly around Manican and Homonhon Island.

A study commissioned by the Philippine Misereor Partnerships, Inc. (PMPI) revealed that 25 percent to 50 percent live coral cover, or the coral reefs around the two islands, were reduced to 10 percent or less after Yolanda. The assessment was based on the accounts of spear fishers in the area.

The study, which is part of the Project Pagbangon of PMPI, prompted the deployment of artificial reefs in some areas to help boost fisheries production after Yolanda struck Guiuan.

According to the Sentro para sa Ikauunlad ng Katutubong Agham at Teknolohiya (Sikat), which conducted the study in 2014, without fishing boats, the number of spear fishers in Guiuan, significantly increased and have been more active in near shore areas.

“There is a high probability that if Sikat will conduct underwater coral assessment using photo transect survey, the result will be much lower than community estimates,” the report stated.

On the other hand, Sikat estimated that sea-grass areas covered 30 hectares in Manicani Island. Sea-grass mortality, in the aftermath of the typhoon, varies from one site to another, ranging from 20 percent to 90 percent. Sea grass were covered, with mud, debris and dead corals rubbles.

PMPI, through its national coordinator Yoly Esguerra, supports government plan to establish more MPAs in the country.

Through Project Pagbangon, 468 artificial reefs in 12 barangays were constructed and deployed.

Ecosystem-based approach

According to Esguerra, planting or the deployment of artificial reefs may be faster, but she said the plan to establish more MPAs is more laudable. “If you have the fund, artificial reef in some certain areas would allow faster recovery, hence, improve fish productivity,” Esguerra said.

But she hastened to add that allowing the natural recovery of corals is still the best way to rehabilitate the country’s marine ecosystem.

“Coral reefs are more resilient if the corals grew naturally. In Guiuan and Homonhon, we were fortunate to have funding and the recommended immediate solution to help the fishermen to deploy artificial corals,” she added.

Esguerra said local governments should work hand-in-hand to strengthen the protection, not only of their coastal and marine environment, but the local forest cover, as well.

“If the forest is degraded, there will be catastrophe. Flashfloods, landslides, mudslides…all the way down to the coastal areas, destroying our marine ecosystems,” she said.

According to Esguerra, PMPI supports the plan for science-based implementation of the NGP and enhanced protection “from ridge to reef” through the implementation of the National Integrated Protected Areas System (Nipas) Act.

“There should be no political boundaries. An ecosystem-based approach in protecting or enhancing our ecosystem, from the forest down to the coastal and marine areas, is really needed and we need the cooperation not only of the national government, but the local government and the communities,” she said.