Dengue cases in Taguig City decline

THE city government of Taguig has reported that dengue cases in the city decreased by 15 percent than the previous three-year average (2013-2015).

The City Health Department and the Sanitation Office have devoted the entire month of November to misting and larviciding operations.

City Health Officer Dr. Isaias Ramos said the activity is part of their year-round Dengue Prevention and Control Program at the same time a preventive approach against the Zika virus and the Chikungunya virus.

Per City Health Department, dengue cases this year have been down by 15 percent (-15 percent). In 2015, there were 474 cases reported compared to this year’s 403 cases.

“We are thankful as dengue incidents have been low in Taguig this year and we have zero Zika virus and Chikungunya virus. The mayor wants to keep the numbers down, thus, we will exert more effort to achieve it,” Ramos explains.

Earlier this year, Mayor Lani Cayetano issued a directive to execute an information campaign and a massive clean-up drive to destroy potential breeding sites of dengue, Chikungunya and Zika virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Cayetano is happy with the negative 15 percent drop in dengue cases but not satisfied due to the two deaths reported this year.

“I am happy with the result, the dengue incidents are down as well as the flooding. I have directed the City Health Office; Liga ng mga Barangay; Cenro, City Engineering Office; and the Solid Waste Management Office to continue what they have been doing. Although the numbers are down, there were fatalities. We need to do something about it. I also would like to appeal to my constituents to do your share by being responsible and cleaning your surroundings.”

The misting and larviciding operations had started and it will continue until the 29th of November. The priority areas are schools and high-population areas in the city.