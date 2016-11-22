Death of a dream

LAST November 15, I turned 68, which is like both feet in the grave. What a grim thing to say. Well, people close to me hate that about me. Ever since I was a boy, I went around with a cloud over my head. I could have stepped out from under it, but it gave me shade is how I explained it.

When I turned 17, I went to work. I never stopped working for a day since then. I became a political writer. When martial law was imposed, I became a lawyer, my revenge. But I stayed the same—morose. A contemporary in the law firm said, Jesus, Ted, lighten up.

And you know what? I did, but it took some 30 years, during which I fought in a revolution, I beat back seven coup attempts, I ran and lost newspapers, and finally overcame my shyness and turned up on TV. That was when I started to lighten up—in a succession of public-affairs shows culminating in a segment on the news as short as a laugh line, and serving the same purpose: to brighten up the dark and lighten up the heavy. Laughter is the best medicine.

But today I cannot lighten up. Nothing to do with the age I turned. But with something some of us, old and young, have lost. For 68 years I was born, I lived, I came to maturity, by turns cynical and hopeful like everyone around me, but always in a world dominated, not by American power, which quickly found its limits, but by the American Dream that there are no limits—to the pursuit of happiness, to the possession of liberty and the attainment of justice for all without fail.

It wasn’t just a dream, but a reality: a tangible one to those who, as native born or immigrant Americans, achieved one, two or all three, as they never could in any other country. A tangible dream to those who fought, were crippled, or died to defend it—in World War II against hooliganism, in Korea against totalitarianism, even in the cruel Vietnam War against the spread of communism, and in the at-times-excessive war against a terrorism so real that it left a mountain of rubble where Twin Towers had stood as landmarks of the city the most welcoming to political and religious diversity—diversity, even of the kind that destroyed the Towers.

That dream of America died in the last election. It is not that Trump won, but that half the American electorate voted, not so much for Trump, as for the end of the American dream as I described and lived it—the dream of everyone, either of going to America or making his or her own country as free and good as she.

Turning 68, I see something worse than the end that no one escapes. I see the end of a world that I fear none of us will see again. Because it was not destroyed after a fierce, but losing, battle, which can still be avenged. Worse than that, it was mislaid, it was misused, and set aside for another time until, finally, it was forgotten: the American dream of attaining by one’s own effort only, everything of which that dream was made. And demanding, instead, that the dream be given rather than gotten, as left and center expected and denied to others, rather than shared, as the right demanded.

When that world finally came under deadly—or shall I say friendly—fire, it took deadlier hits from its friends than from its enemies. And so, friendless, it went to its grave. The late mourners now protesting its passing will not bring it to life again.