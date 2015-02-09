Dealing with frustration on the golf course…

Frustration seems to be a common denominator when playing on the golf course. This is just my personal observation, but you might just agree with me. Golf seems to be the most frustrating sport. But, please, don’t get me wrong, because golf can be the most enjoyable game, as well. It possesses a certain pace that allows you to think more than you do. It affects your emotions and thinking processes. It challenges your body, mind and soul! It will totally test the person that you are when you are alone or with others.

Getting through this internal conflicts and learning how to deal with all these are the keys to become the best that you can be. Enjoy the game instead of cursing it! But, just how are you going to deal with it? Again, it attributes to seemingly hundreds of reasons. Starting with a few will certainly help you go through a “better feeling” round of golf.

What makes you frustrated?

When your shot does not go where you want it. When you are not able to correct a certain fault that you have been working on. When you do not want to make mistakes. When you get into a bad lie, getting a bad bounce, losing a ball, etc. When you start to become overwhelmed and not knowing what to do. When what you thought worked on the driving range did not work on the course. When you keep analyzing each and every bad shot that occurs on the golf course.

How will you avoid getting frustrated?

Based on the numbers stated above, these are my thoughts on how to feel better and think great on the golf course:

When your shots do not go to where you want it, you may want to check the following: Setup or address position Swing plane Lateral motion Balance Preshot and mental routine Tempo Mindsets Attitudes

Note: Practice from letters A to G as often as possible on the range and on the course. It’s a lot of work, but hey, you want more accurate shots, right?

When you cannot correct a certain bad habit and/or has been recurring: You need to find a drill to correct the fault. You need to do the drill or drills a few minutes every day at home, work or any other place given the chance, until such time you are confident that you have corrected the fault. You need to understand what causes the bad habit so that you will understand the drill given for the correction. Mistakes are bound to happen simply because we are not machines. To decrease the number of mistakes, you may want to do the following: You need to master how to accept your mistakes. Establish a certain mind-set that makes you confident. Formulate your preshot routine. Know your setup well and know your swinging motions well. Trust that you can do the same things again and again. Repetition is the key. Master it! Practice correctly, otherwise, practice will be useless. Getting into a bad lie, getting a bad bounce, or losing a ball, etc., are part of playing the game. Just plainly accept it. Do not let your thoughts and feelings be affected. Think forward and focus on the present shot. Commit, believe and do your shots without any doubts or anticipations. When overwhelmed and confused on the golf course: Go one or even three steps backward and do some deep breathing. Review your mind-sets and routines. Swing a bit smoother and establish good tempo, and just keep focused on tempo. It will relieve you from thinking too much. Smile, because it will instantly make you feel better. Good feeling makes your game better…. Enjoy! When your shots are good on the driving range and not on the golf course, please check my previous article dated January 13, 2015. Identify the differences between the driving range and the golf course. Keep it simple. Simulate the shots you make on the golf course in the driving range. Make every shot real! Analyzing each bad shot while playing on the course is not recommended. It will disturb the essence of play. Therefore, you will never get to enjoy the game of golf. Work on your shots at the driving range with the same thoughts and motions on the golf course. Establish your mental preshot routine, formulate your swing and strictly follow your formulas, Trust yourself and do your shots with conviction…. As always, enjoy the great game of golf!

