Dealing with criminals in cyberspace

CYBERCRIMES and attacks have become common nowadays that all stakeholders—from both the public and private sectors, as well as netizens—should work together to prevent the commission of these technology-driven criminal activities, according to experts.

“We are at the time where people are growing more dependent on cyberspace. Learning is no longer confined within the four walls of a classroom. Works and meetings do not require one to be in the same room anymore. Businesses are flourishing and trade has reached unprecedented growth as we grow more interconnected,” said Allan S. Cabanlong, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) assistant secretary for Cybersecurity and Enabling Technologies, during the Techonomy Forum recently held at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

“What was considered irrelevant is now an important part of our lives. We can no longer separate our physical existence with the things we do on cyberspace. This change, however, comes with a price. The more you get dependent on cyberspace, the more crimes [are] committed on it,” he added.

Yearly, there’s a rise in cyber attacks and the methods are evolving, ranging from those with organized sophistication for state-sponsored attacks, to groups or individuals with technological savvy to orchestrate these crimes. It is anticipated that threats on the lives of people and wealth of nations will become more serious in the future, proof of which is the Bangladesh bank heist in 2016, where hackers reportedly tried to steal a total of $951 million using the SWIFT network.

In the Philippines, which is ranked 46th as the most targeted country globally by Industrial Control Systems and critical infrastructure attackers, at least 68 government web sites were also attacked last year, following the United Nations International arbitration court’s ruling regarding the West Philippine Sea territorial dispute.

With these risks, Cabanlong underscored the importance of cybersecurity, with global economies increasingly being interlinked and connected through tech platforms. He said the DICT has presented plans and programs addressing the growing concerns on data integrity and security.

The National Cybersecurity Plan of 2022—the first road map for the country—was unveiled last month.

“[This is] a platform that will make cybersecurity effective in this country,” said the DICT official. “Primarily, it seeks to protect the critical infrastructure, the government networks [both public and military], small and medium enterprises to large businesses, corporations and every Filipino using the Internet.”

On the protection of the state networks, the DICT has initiated the establishment of the national computer emergency response team. This will be the focal point for national ICT emergencies.

“Your DICT is in a 24-hour shift in making everyone safe in cyberspace. Even with a very young department to address the colossal problem in cybersecurity, we assure you that we are making giant steps in addressing them,” he said.

Talents lack

WHILE adoption of ICT in the country is relatively high, it’s ironic that the talents needed to protect the nation and its people from online attacks and other tech felonies seemed wanting up to these days.

Cabanlong raised the department’s concern for lack of local cybersecurity experts, having only 84 certified information security systems professionals, and almost half work overseas.

This makes the Philippines as the country with the lowest practicing cyber-security professionals in the world, as compared to its Southeast Asian neighbors Indonesia, with 107; Thailand, 189; Malaysia, 275; and Singapore, 1,000.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by Frost & Sullivan for the International Information System Security Certification Consortium revealed that there will be a shortfall of 1.5 million cyber-security professionals by 2020.

“The rapid increase in the demand for cyber-security professionals far outpaces the supply in the work force. Let us admit it, even sophisticated up-to-date infrastructure are not enough to meet the level of security we need in cyberspace,” he noted.

“We need to pair up with the right plan and the proper people. We already have the plan in place, what we need now are the right talents in the job, and that’s where the problem is,” he added.

To bridge this gap, the DICT is working with the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) in integrating cybersecurity in the curriculum. The engineer said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization offered to use its curriculum as framework in creating the country’s own. Other cyber-security experts are also lending a hand.

“We are looking at putting this in place as soon as possible, as we’re racing against time here. And while we continue collaborating with the Ched, we are also talking to colleges and universities to [have them] adopt our cyber-security curriculum,” he shared.

“Cybersecurity is a [national] approach. We need everyone to be one with us in protecting ourselves. We look forward to your support in the full implementation of the National Security Plan 2022,” he added.

The Techonomy Forum, the first-ever conference to tackle the vital role of technology and economy, gathered top executives and leaders in government, business and education to discuss its potential benefits to the different sectors and organizations in the country. It was copresented by Acer Philippines and Microsoft Philippines.

With Verna Mae Barrozo