Deal on sale of Domecq brands to Emperador nears

Pernod Ricard SA is close to a sale of its Domecq brandy and sherry brands to Emperador Inc. of the Philippines, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The deal to sell the brand to Bodega Las Copas, a joint venture owned by Emperador and Gonzalez Byass, could be announced as early as Thursday, said the people who asked not to be identified as the talks are private. The world’s second-largest spirits maker is divesting the distilled and fortified wines to sharpen its focus on larger, international brands such as Absolut vodka and Chivas Regal scotch, said one of the people.

Pernod Ricard declined to comment.

Emperador representatives didn’t reply to requests for comment.

More than 500,000 9-liter cases of Domecq brandy and sherry were sold last year, according to industry tracker IWSR. Paris-based Pernod Ricard has recently divested brands, such as Paddy whiskey and Fris vodka that aren’t central to its business, paving the way to add faster-growing liquors, including Monkey 47 and Ungava gins. Last month the company reported revenue growth that beat estimates, as demand for its Jameson Irish whiskey surges.

Emperador, a unit of Philippine billionaire Andrew Tan’s Alliance Global Group Inc., is the world’s largest maker of brandy. An acquisition would come about a year after it bought Beam Suntory’s brandy and sherry business in a deal valued at about €275 million ($292 million).