Deadline for Searca scholarship application for MA, PhD on July 30

The deadline for the submission of applications for the graduate (master’s and PhD) degree scholarships in agriculture and related sciences for school year 2018-2019, offered by the Philippine government-hosted Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (Searca), is on July 30.

The scholarships are open to Filipinos, as well as nationals of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

The applicants must be regular employees of government agencies or academic or research institutions and not more than 35 years old at the time of application.

Filipino applicants must submit their applications to the Commission on Higher Education, while those from other Southeast Asian countries must submit to their respective education ministries.

The Searca scholarships are tenable at University of the Philippines Los Baños, Institut Pertanian Bogor and Universitas Gadjah Mada in Indonesia, Universiti Putra Malaysia and Kasetsart University in Thailand.

The scholarships cover tuition and other school fees; allowance for travel and books or supplies; thesis/dissertation funds; health insurance; and a monthly stipend for food, lodging and incidental expenses.

Scholarship application forms and the complete list of requirements may be downloaded from the Searca web site.