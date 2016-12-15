DBCC seen ‘fine-tuning’ rates due to Fed hike

The Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) could adjust its interest assumptions given the recent decision of the Federal Reserve (the Fed) to raise interest rates, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a news briefing on Thursday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said these adjustments will be made once the DBCC meets next week.

The US Fed announced on Wednesday (US time) that it will increase the benchmark rate by 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent.

“That has been largely anticipated so it’s not really a surprise. The central bank, and the financial community has been prepared for that,” Pernia said.

“In terms of impact in economy, I guess we will have to do some fine tuning in interest assumptions when we have the DBCC meeting on December 20,” he added.

Neda Deputy Director General Adoracion Navarro said the impact of the Fed rate hike, such as depreciation of the peso, is something the government will have to prepare for.

To minimize the risks of a higher US interest rates Navarro said one feasible strategy is to increase production, particularly of farm goods, so that there will be sufficient supply for the domestic market. This will also remove the need to import key farm commodities.

She added one other impact of higher US interest rates is the expansion of private sector debt. But, Navarro said, she is not worried because the Philippine corporate sector is still in a “goldilocks zone.”

“The Philippine corporate sector is still in what we may call the goldilocks zone, neither hot nor too cold. In the aggregate, it’s still manageable but of course the corporate sector needs to watch out how this will play out,” Navarro said.

Pernia said that, in terms of the peso-dollar exchange rate, he is confident that even if the Philippine peso depreciates further to around 52 to the dollar, the economy will still be able to absorb it. He said that, while the peso has already depreciated 56 to the greenback a few years ago, this will not likely happen because of the country’s “strong macroeconomic fundamentals.”