Dayan confirms 7-year relationship with De Lima

By Perfecto T. Raymundo Jr. / PNA

MANILA, Nov. 22 (PNA) — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa presented Ronnie Dayan, the former driver-bodyguard and alleged drug money bagman of former Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary and now Senator Leila De Lima, in a press conference in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Tuesday evening.

Dela Rosa said that Dayan was arrested by operatives of the Police Regional Office I led by Chief Supt. Greg Pimentel after more than one month of extensive and continuous police operations.

Dayan’s arrest came at about 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday in Sitio Turod, Barangay San Felipe, San Juan, La Union.

Authorities brought Dayan to Camp Crame from La Union at 5:30 p.m. and he was immediately presented to the media by Dela Rosa.

Dayan said he was not pressured to say what he knew about the illegal drugs trade at the National Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

Although he did not confirm, Dayan also did not deny the accusations of the Bilibid inmates who testified that he was the “bagman” of De Lima in the alleged “drug money” which was used in her senatorial campaign in the elections last May.

Dayan said he would tell all that he knew when he testifies in Congress.

During the press conference, Dayan confirmed his relationship with De Lima.

He said that their relationship lasted for seven years, but he ended it in 2014.

Dayan said that his last communications with De Lima was after the May elections wherein the elected senator thanked him for his help.

However, he refused, for the meantime, to give details on what kind of help he extended in the senatorial campaign of De Lima.

On the other hand, Dayan said he had no “protector” that helped him elude arrest.

He said he eluded arrest by himself and in fact, the authorities had difficulty in arresting him because of the treacherous mountains in La Union where he hid.