Davao banana growers, traders back Lacson’s call to scrap talks with NDF

Besieged by the continuing extortion activities and attacks by communist insurgents on their businesses, Davao traders and banana growers have thrown their support behind Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson’s call to put off peace talks with the National Democratic Front (NDF) until the group can demonstrate its sincerity in pursuing the peace process.

Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. President Ronald Go and Pilipino Banana Growers and Exporters Association President Alexander Valoria appealed to the government to heed Lacson’s call and take into account the damage inflicted by communist insurgents on Mindanao’s businesses.

Valoria said the NDF obviously has no control over its armed unit—the New People’s Army (NPA), which has continued its attacks not only on government installations, but also on private businesses, especially those operating banana and pineapple plantations in Mindanao.

“We agree with Senator Lacson and join his call for the government to scrap its peace negotiations with the NDF. Unless the NDF and its armed group on the ground can show that it is sincere in pursuing genuine peace, it would be useless and futile to keep on talking,” Valoria said in a statement.

“Treachery and betrayal have no place on the peace table,” he added.

Go said, “The continuing atrocities of the NPA prove that there is no central communist leadership that is capable of pursuing genuine peace with the government.”

“If that is the case then Senator Lacson is right to advise the government to hold off negotiations with the NDF,” he added.

Valoria and Go were referring to Lacson’s recent statement urging the Duterte administration to hold off peace talks with the NDF after the NPA attacked a police outpost in Iloilo on June 18.

The NPA was able to cart away firearms, communications equipment and a patrol vehicle during its attack at the police station in Maasin town in Iloilo. The attack occurred after Malacañang and the NDF separately said they would observe a truce in Mindanao so that security forces could focus on ending the siege of Marawi City by the Maute Group.

Malacañang said that, while the NPA attack was not in Mindanao, it was “opportunistic in nature”.

Last week a still-undetermined number of NPA rebels attacked a police detachment in Barangay Malitbog, Panabo City, Davao del Norte, killing one policeman.

The senator said, “The first thing to consider before resuming the peace talks with the NDF is an assurance and clear proof that the NPA is still under the Communist Party of the Philippines-NDF control and direction.”

Lacson, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Order, said recent events show that the NDF clearly has no control over the NPA.

Valoria asked the government to reconsider its recent move requiring security personnel guarding their plantations and offices to deposit their high-powered firearms with the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“We are respectfully appealing to authorities to review this recent directive as we are left at the mercy of the NPA and other lawless elements, which, in most cases, are now able to carry out their attacks using high-powered guns,” he said.

Go said businessmen in Mindanao no longer want to add to the security concerns that law-enforcement authorities are currently facing on the island in light of the declaration of martial law.

“This is why the business community is requesting the government to at least give us some leeway to allow us to protect our businesses from the NPA and other criminal elements,” Go said.

Valoria and Go welcomed the recent assurance made by the police leadership in Mindanao that it will take steps to fill the security gap left by the recent directive requiring private entities to deposit their high-powered firearms with the PNP.

Among these measures, Valoria said, is the PNP’s move to speed up the training program for Special Cafgu Active Auxiliary groups that will be deployed to augment security forces in Mindanao.

Valoria said PBGEA members operate banana and pineapple farms in areas that are infested with NPA insurgents “and it is precisely the presence of our high-powered firearms that deter the NPA from attacking us”.

“This has been proven in the past. The NPA will laugh at our shotguns and pistols as they can now easily overrun our facilities. Without a chance to defend ourselves, many may see that there is no other choice but to pay the NPA’s revolutionary tax,” he said.

Valoria recalled that just two months ago, NPA guerillas torched some P4 million worth of farm equipment at a pineapple plantation owned by Del Monte Philippines in Davao City, less than a week after government negotiators and the NDF agreed on an interim joint ceasefire agreement.

The NPA has resorted to burning equipment and facilities in fruit plantations in Mindanao to force companies to pay them “revolutionary taxes.”