DA unveils P200-million loan program for farmers

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Tuesday it has launched a P200-million loan program in its bid to provide affordable credit to farmers and fishermen in the country.

Dubbed as the Program for Unified Lending to Agriculture (Punla), Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said it will cover the 10 poorest regions in the country—Apayao, Negros Oriental, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato, Sarangani, Maguindanao, Eastern Samar, Western Samar and Northern Samar.

“This is part of the government’s effort to provide trouble-free services to rural communities, as we want to make things easier for them,” Piñol said at the recent launch of Punla in Northern and Eastern Samar.

He said Punla was created to allow farmers and fishermen to easily avail loan programs, as current credit systems have stringent loan requirements.





“The problem with the current credit systems is that it has too many requirements, and so, farmers are often intimidated to approach a bank officer, especially when he is wearing his usual rubber slippers,” Piñol said.

According to the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC), Punla, which has an initial funding allocation of P200 million, will provide noncollateral loans for agri-fishery production and agri-microfinance.

Joceleyn Alma Badiola, ACPC executive director, said borrowers may avail themselves of up to P150,000 loan at a 6-percent interest rate with one-year maturity.

“However, this will be made available through farmers’ organizations, cooperatives or non-governmental organizations,” Badiola said.

“An institutional capability-building training will be provided to conduits prior to the approval and release of loans to enable them to implement the credit system effectively,” she added.

In August Piñol urged the Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) to create loan programs that are accessible to farmers and fishermen.

“I urged LandBank to find a way to relax its stringent requirements so fish-pond operators in Laguna de Bay could easily avail [themselves] loans,” said Piñol, who also sits as a member of the bank”s board.

Early this month LandBank launched a P1-billion loan facility for 1.2 million farmers, fishermen, and micro and small enterprises in unserved areas in the country.