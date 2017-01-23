DA thumbs down bill hiking tobacco tax

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is against a proposal approved by the House of Representatives, which seeks to increase the tobacco tax, as it would hurt local farmers.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said he supports tobacco farmers who opposed House Bill (HB) 4144, which calls for a higher “sin” tax by amending provisions of Republic Act (RA) 10351, or the Sin Tax Reform Law of 2012.

“The DA supports the position of tobacco farmers. I will direct the NTA [National Tobacco Administration] administrator to explain why the agency is taking a position that is not supported by stakeholders,” Piñol told reporters over the weekend.

The DA chief made the pronouncement after the NTA reportedly threw its support behind HB 4144. The NTA is an attached agency of the DA.

HB 4144 proposes to keep the present regime of two tax rates on cigarettes based on retail prices. Under the bill, the new tax rates would be P32 per pack for cigarettes, with a retail price of up to P11.50 and P36 for those being sold above P11.50.

The measure was approved on third and final reading by the House of Representatives last December 13. A day after its approval, HB 4144 was submitted to the Senate.

Currently, the government started imposing a unitary sin-tax rate of P30 per pack, regardless of brand, this month. Under RA 10351, the tax rates would increase by 4 percent every year starting January 2018.

Earlier, some 50,000 tobacco farmers belonging to the Philippine Tobacco Growers Association (PTGA) and the Philippine Aromatic Tobacco Development expressed their opposition to HB 4144.

“Tobacco farmers are struggling with the decline in demand for tobacco because of the huge 340-percent excise-tax increases introduced in 2013, with annual increases of 20 percent or more,” PTGA leader Saturnino Distor said in a statement.

Other government agencies, such as the departments of Finance (DOF) and Health (DOH), the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the National Tax Research Center have also expressed opposition to the measure.

The DOF said a two-tier tax system on tobacco would be “difficult” to administer.

Both the DOF and the DOH noted that a two-tier tax system wouldn’t generate more revenue for the government, as consumers would just shift to cheaper cigarettes.