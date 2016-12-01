DA gives in to meat processors’ demands

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has agreed to fast-track the issuance of import permits for meat processors after they com-plained about the department’s new rules, according to the Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. (Pampi).

Pampi said the decision of the DA to prioritize its 35 members in the revalidation of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPS-ICs) would avert any increases in the prices of canned goods.

“Of course, [the setup of a green lane] for our members would surely avert the shortage of meat products,” Pampi Executive Director Francisco Buencamino told the BusinessMirror. “He [Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol] said he would put up an express lane for Pampi members and that we have to submit to the DA the list of our members,” Buencamino added.

He said Pampi members will no longer have to go through the “tedious” process of revalidating their SPS-ICs. “If you’re a Pampi member, your documents would not be scrutinized meticulously because you’re considered a legitimate importer.”

Earlier, Buencamino said delays in the release of their shipments would result in additional costs, such as fees for replugging of frozen-meat containers.

The additional costs incurred by importers due to delays in the delivery of raw materials to factories are usually passed on to Filipino consumers, Buencamino said.

“There were some containers that were held back. There are members who import just in time for their December operations, so we have to see what has been the effect of the one-week delay on some containers. We don’t have the final data,” he added.

Piñol said the “green lane” is not only applicable to Pampi members but also other institutional importers, especially those importing perishable goods who have no record of engaging in smuggling.

“They will still go through the usual procedures, but what we are saying is that the institutional importers should be given priority in the SPS-IC validation, especially if they don’t have any record of smuggling,” he told reporters in an interview on Thursday.

The DA released on November 22 Memorandum Circular (MC) 5, which authorized the review of the validity of all SPS-ICs to curb smuggling, according to Piñol.

MC 5 also ordered the creation of a group that would inspect all inbound shipments of agricultural goods and food before the Bureau of Customs (BOC) evaluates the tariffs for these shipments. Dubbed as the Agriculture and Fisheries Trade Facilitation Unit (AFTFU), it was created by the DA on Monday.

Piñol said, however, the DA will tweak their earlier proposal to inspect all shipments before the BOC evaluates the contents for tariffs.

“We have a problem with that [AFTFU]. We cannot implement that because there’s no cold storage facilities within the Customs compound, therefore, we cannot open each container, because it might spoil the goods inside,” he said.

“So, what will happen now is that we are just going to conduct a random checkup and follow the selected container up to the Customs-bonded warehouse for inspection,” Piñol added.

The DA chief had assured consumers that the price and supply of holiday goods will be stable, despite the more stringent trade measures rolled out by the DA to stop the smuggling of agricultural products.

Buencamino and his group lauded the efforts of the DA to stop smuggling, particularly technical smuggling.

“The group hailed the efforts of the DA in the context of eliminating unscrupulous meat traders [during the meeting]. And we are willing to support the government to curb meat smuggling,” Buencamino said.

“It was a very good meeting, all the problems raised were addressed,” he added.

Pampi met with Piñol on Tuesday to discuss the problems with the implementation of the MC 5. During the meeting, Pampi proposed to Piñol the creation of the green lane for institutional importers.