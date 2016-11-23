DA eyes 35% tariff on imported pork offal

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said it will seek a 35-percent tariff on all pork products, including offal, to prevent technical smuggling and to boost government revenues.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol made the pronouncement, after the DA noted a “big discrepancy” in the meat-importation data of the United Nations and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

“The DA is forming a technical working group that will study this and will make recommendations. The data that I saw really showed that there’s technical smuggling,” Piñol said in a recent news briefing.

Piñol said the different data sets on meat importation showed that the discrepancy leans toward a bigger volume of offal rather than good meat, which would indicate there was technical smuggling.

He added that meat smugglers tend to misdeclare imported meat products to avoid paying the 35-percent tariff on pork. Imported offal is slapped a tariff of only 5 percent.

“To address this, once and for all, we will consider the cancellation of special tariff on offal, and impose uniform 35-percent tariff on all meat products imported to the country,” Piñol said.

Economist Pablito M. Villegas, president and CEO of Meganomics Specialists Inc., an agricultural think tank, said the proposal of the DA to increase the pork-offal tariff to 35 percent is a “logical move”.

“From a revenue-generation view point, you prevent smuggling and, at the same time, you increase revenue collection,” Villegas told the BusinessMirror on Wednesday.

“Also, that is good, because once you increase the tariff, you encourage and make the local industry more competitive,” Villegas added.

He said the increase in tariff would force meat processors to buy pork offal from local hog raisers than import from other countries.

“[The increase in tariff] will result in a win-win situation. What’s important here is the social good, who will benefit the most,” Villegas added.

Earlier, pork growers belonging to the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines Inc. (ProPork) urged the government to bring back the 40-percent tariff on imported pork-offal if it decides to scrap the quantitative restriction (QR) on rice next year.

ProPork noted that the reduction of pork-offal tariff was one of the concessions made by the government to allow the extension of the rice-import quota in 2014.

“The issue right now is our tariffication. Our tariff on pork fat, offal and skin is only 5 percent to 10 percent, because it was affected by the [rice] QR extension,” ProPork President Edwin Chen said.

Local traders are allowed by the government to import meat products under the minimum access volume scheme (MAV) of the World Trade Organization. Meat imports within the MAV are slapped a 30-percent tariff, while those outside of MAV are levied a 40-percent tariff.

The Philippines slaps a tariff ranging from 5 percent to 10 percent on pork offal, according to the Tariff Commission. Pork offal comprises pig parts, such as ears, feet, tails, hearts, tongues, thick skirts, thin skirts, cauls, throats, thymus glands, kidneys, lungs, brains, pancreas, spleens, spinal cords and other parts discarded after the processing of meat cuts.

From January to August, the country imported 76,732.777 metric tons (MT) of pork offal, 15.31 percent higher than the 66,544.216 MT recorded a year ago.