D.O.T. working with other agencies to improve infrastructure in tourist destinations

THE continued growth of the tourism sector is assured with the significant improvements in local infrastructure being undertaken by the Department of Tourism (DOT), in partnership with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the DOT’s own attached agencies.

In its one-year accomplishment report under the Duterte administration, the DOT said it continues to work “with different stakeholders and the DOTr in line with the ‘Build, Build, Build’ thrust of the current administration to further improve airport facilities and

overall airport experience of our tourists.”

The DOT also disclosed that six international carriers have applied to the government for new services that will further open up secondary gateways, like Cebu, Caticlan, Kalibo and Clark, to foreign tourists. These are West Air (Chongking-Cebu), Thai Smiles (Bangkok-Cebu), 9 Air (Guangzhou-Cebu), Hainan (Haiku to Cebu and Manila), Jetstar (Singapore to Caticlan and Clark) and June Yao (Shanghai-Kalibo).

The DOT also reported that, under its convergence program with the DPWH, “the construction and improvement of roads and bridges and the installation of lightings leading to tourism destinations were completed in 16 out of 18 regions of the Philippines, totaling 209 projects.”

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza), the DOT’s infrastructure arm, is now fully implementing its mandate to develop tourism enterprise zones (TEZs) after the Bureau of Internal Revenue finally issued revenue regulations last year granting tax incentives to private TEZ developers and locators in both Tieza-run and private TEZs.

Aside from helping complete the international airport at its flagship TEZ, the San Vicente town in northwestern Palawan, Tieza is also “bidding out feasibility studies on power and water supply; the construction of a tourism office and information center”; and has received the local government’s Deed of Restrictions and Development Guidelines for said TEZ.

Tieza has also bid out several projects to improve the design of the Rizal Park (Luneta) in Manila, the DOT report said. These include the works for the Esplanade; the landscaping, repair and rehabilitation of the park; as well as installation of permanent lighting at the Rizal Monument and flagpole.

The agency has also “completed the construction of tourist information centers and ‘green restrooms’ nationwide,” according to the DOT.

Other Tieza projects include the ongoing construction of the new Tubbataha Ranger and Research Station in Cagayancillo, Palawan; Museo de Nuestra Senora de Penafrancia in Naga City; 2-kilometer mangrove boardwalk and convention center in Del Carmen, Siargao Island; Mount Pinatubo Eco-Tourism Park in Sapang Uwak-Uwak in Porac, Pampanga; and the Mindanao Tourism and Cultural Village in Davao City.

The agency is also rehabilitating the following tourist destinations: the Hinulugan Tatak Waterfalls in Antipolo City; Cagsawa Ruins Park in Daraga, Albay; and the Manaoag Shrine Tourist Center in Pangasinan.

Tieza is currently developing other TEZs, like Ciudad de Victoria in Bulacan; Bravo Golf Resort in Dumaguete City; and Queen’s Castle in Medellin, Cebu.

The Duterte administration aims to attract 12 million foreign visitors to the Philippines by 2022, when it ends its term.