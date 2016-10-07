D.O.T. woos E.U. citizens to tour PHL destinations

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE Philippines still needs the European Union (EU), after all.

Unlike their tough-talking boss who has raged against the EU, officials of the Department of Tourism (DOT) are hoping more of the region’s citizens come to the Philippines for their holidays.

DOT Undersecretary for Tourism Regulation, Coordination and Resource Generation Alma Rita Jimenez made the overtures to the EU during the EU-Phillpine Business Summit held recently at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel, said a news statement from the DOT.





She stressed the need for tourism products and services to provide unique experiences for foreign visitors in the Philippines. “That is our challenge and our response is three-pronged—structural reforms, innovative product and destination development, and creative marketing and promotion,” she said.

Jimenez also requested the EU representatives to “help spread the good news [about the Philippines] to get the EU numbers up.”

To date, EU tourists account for just a little over 3 percent of the total visitor arrivals in the country, if the visitors from the United Kingdom are excluded. Last year the Philippines welcomed 5.4 million foreign visitors. It is targeting to reach 6-million visitor arrivals for 2016.

“This means less of your nationals are able to experience the wonderful sights the Philippines has to offer, the health and wellness services that made it to the sixth place in Asia,and 19th place in the 2016 Global Medical Tourism Index, and the relaxing and laid back atmosphere of our retirement places,” she added.

The EU-Philippines Business Summit with its theme this year, “EU-Philippine Economic Ties: A New Chapter Unfolds”, drew close to 350 participants from the government and private companies in the EU and the Philippines. The annual event is aimed at learning more about trade regulations and new directions of government, identifying action points for legislation and showcasing business opportunities for EU businesses in the high growth sectors of the country.

Members of the EU are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta,

the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The latter, however, has already voted to leave the EU and is working out the timetable of its exit.

President Duterte has been railing against the United States, the United Nations and the EU for their concerns on human-rights violations in his war against drug users and pushers. Over 3,000 individuals have been killed in the government’s crackdown on drug proliferation, many of these carried out through extrajudicial means.

Meanwhile, the DOT will strengthen its offerings and expand its markets, by “revitalizing existing programs like medical and retirement tourism, and the MICE [meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibits] segments, while developing further products for the four Fs—fun, farm, family and faith tourism,” Jimenez further said at the summit.

“Being resilient would involve putting in place crisis management plans to withstand shocks coming from security issues, climate conditions and manage market vulnerabilities. This requires a country tourism program approach through development of clusters and tourism circuits and the strengthening of regional cooperation,” she added.

The DOT official underscored the need for the tourism business to benefit Filipinos who are directly and indirectly in it. She said this can be achieved by leveling the playing field for micro, small and medium enterprises, and being involved in community-based projects, “the benefits of tourism can spread to the countryside.”

Jimenez also urged everyone to give the new management of DOT a chance to have a fresh take on the tourism marketing campaign.

“The tourism campaign that has been undertaken obviously improved the awareness of what the Philippines can offer by way of tourism destinations. It is time to take it to the next level by providing flesh and substance that will deliver the promise. It means putting in place structural reforms that will ensure stronger fundamentals to make our tourism program stable, resilient, sustainable, transformative and inclusive. These are the strategic tourism imperatives that the secretary of Tourism articulates, as she defines the aspirations and policy directions for the industry.”

