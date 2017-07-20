D.O.T. seeks new Asian destinations for its ‘twinning’ program

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) will be expanding its “twinning” program to cover other countries in Asia, especially tailored for visitors from the US.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo revealed this in a speech on Monday before 40 Asian-American travel agents and media, as well as airline representatives, during the Philippine Business Mission in San Jose, California.

“While destination twinning has already been an established program of the DOT in the recent years, we have been working to expand the reach of this strategy to new, emerging markets, like Vietnam, as well as Thailand and Malaysia, among others,” she said.

Under the DOT’s twinning program, the Philippines and another Asian country promote each other’s destinations, so their respective visitors would be encouraged to visit the other. The program is undertaken through fare promos, as well as packaged tours.

Teo disclosed that one of the immediate plans of the DOT is to strengthen its partnership with the travel trade industry in the West Coast, which already committed to produce tourists all over the US to twin destinations of Manila and Bangkok in October this year, in time for the memorial service commemorating the first death anniversary of King Bhumipol of Thailand.

For her part, Tourism Attaché in San Francisco Purificacion Molintas said DOT San Francisco has recently started implementing this “twin-destination” program in collaboration with DOT Los Angeles targeting Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. She noted that California and Vancouver, Canada, hosts the most diverse Asian diasporas in North America, making them perfect markets for the program.

“We will take advantage of the Americans’ interest in the Philippines. We should strike while the iron is hot and craft all the strategies that can capture the market to the Philippines,” she emphasized.

The DOT chief also said she has instructed the agency’s overseas offices “to beef up their respective networks and hone them along the way. And in the case of San Francisco, this is the very first time they are touching base with Thai and Vietnamese travel markets, only this year. Our target for them is to increase these markets by 10 percent in the next two years.”

She also enlisted the support of various stakeholders in implementing the ”twin-destination” tour packages of Philippine Airlines (PAL), which has been very keen in providing airfares at discounted prices.

PAL has already started offering special fares for Manila-Saigon and its US-Manila-Saigon routes.

The Philippine air carrier, which has also promo fares for Thailand, will soon be supported by a network that will offer tour packages for the country, beginning the last quarter of 2017, said the DOT in a news statement.

Eva Air, which flies to Cebu; Asiana Airlines; and just recently Korean Airlines, which has added flights from San Francisco going to Manila, are among the airline-partners which have been very supportive of the DOT in conducting its familiarization trips and soon, its Balikbayan packages.

Teo also called for twinning destinations between Clark with other Asian nations. “Twinning domestic destinations, like Clark with other Asian destinations, would be profitable as it is already a secondary gateway to Laoag, Vigan and La Union, extending even to Baguio via TPLEX. Connectivity of our country’s secondary gateways has improved, making it even more convenient to travel.”

She said this twinning program will also pave the way for the less known and the least-traveled destinations to gain some prominence.

The US is the second top market for visitor arrivals in the Philippines, accounting for some 15 percent of the 2.9 million total arrivals in the first five months of the year. From January to May, visitor arrivals from the US grew by about 12.8 percent to 428,767.