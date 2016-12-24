D.O.T. launches Pasko sa Intramuros

Christmas in the Philippines is truly a unique experience. With the longest Christmas season in the world, from September to Epiphany or The Feast of the Three Kings in January, the Philippines definitely has Christmas spirit. What’s more, every region has something to offer when it comes to making Christmas more magical, whether it’s Pampanga’s luminous parol and lanterns, succulent Cebu lechon, unique Christmas ornaments from Bacolod made of shells, or jars of ube or strawberry jam from Baguio as gifts. Now, the magic of Christmas in the Philippines comes together under one roof at Pasko sa Intramuros, running the entire month of December at Gen. Luna, corner Postigo Streets in Intramuros, Manila.

Organized by the Department of Tourism (DOT), Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), and the Intramuros Administration, Pasko sa Intramuros is a exhibit and bazaar featuring each region’s unique and best finds. Exhibit goers can discover more about the different regions of the country by trying out food from the different provinces, as well as through buying their products.

The famous fruit and vegetable farms of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) come to Manila through the CAR booth, which feature its famous food products, such as strawberry and ube jam, as well as weaved items from the region’s master weavers. The Ilocos region is also ready to showcase their unique offerings such as furniture and wood items and food products, such as chichacorn and empanada. The Cagayan Valley booth also offers unique items, such as longganisang Tuguegarao, chicharabao and peanut bars.

Region 3 adds their own magic to Christmas with Pampanga lanterns and parol, preserved meats and handicrafts. The Southern Tagalog region also gets a spotlight with its array of products including fruit pies, Batangas coffee, Liliw, Laguna shoes and Paete woodcraft. The Bicol region is also set to show that they offer more than spicy food and great beaches with products, such as abaca items, weaving and pili tarts. The sugar mills of Western Visayas are the star of their booth with food items, such as piaya and napoleones to be showcased aside from its shell craft. The Central Visayas region is also set to showcase its rich cultural and culinary history with items such as otap, lechon, peanut kisses, guitars and dried fruits. Meanwhile, the Eastern Visayas region booth offers items, such as moron; weaved items, such as baskets; and Bahalina Wine. The Zamboanga Peninsula is set to showcase their weaving and food products, while the Davao Region will feature their famous durian and its derivative products. Jewelry from Mindanao will also be featured.

Aside from the exhibit, there will also be lots of fun for the whole family with activities, such as theater and drama performances, cultural dance presentations, performances by bands, street performers, regional parades and games.