D.O.L.E. issues pay rules for Bonifacio Day

Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III advised employers to observe pay rules for the observance of Andres Bonifacio Day, a regular holiday on November 30.

“I urge our private sector employers to observe the pay rules and core labor standards applicable on that day for our workers’ welfare and protection,” he said, after issuing Labor Advisory 16, Series of 2016.

Bello issued the reminder as the nation marks the hero’s 153rd birth anniversary on Wednesday, which is a regular nonworking holiday.

The pay rules for the said holiday are as follows:

If an employee worked, he/she shall be paid 200 percent of his/her regular salary for that day for the first eight hours. The cost-of-living allowance (Cola) is also included in the computation of holiday pay. Sample computation: [(Daily rate + COLA) x200 percent].

If an employee worked in excess of eight hours (overtime work), he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on said day. Sample computation: [Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked];

If an employee did not work, he/she shall be paid 100 percent of his/her salary for that day. The Cola is included in the computation of holiday pay. Sample computation: [(Daily rate + Cola) x 100 percent]; If an employee worked during a regular holiday that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her daily rate of 200 percent. Sample computation: [(Daily rate + Cola) x 200 percent] + (30 percent [Daily rate x 200 percent)]; and

If an employee worked in excess of eight hours (overtime work) during a regular holiday that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on said day. Sample computation: (Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).