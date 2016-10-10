D.O.H. to High Court: Reverse ruling on contraceptive use

THE Department of Health (DOH) has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to immediately lift the temporary restraining order (TRO) it issued in June 2015 enjoining the government from “procuring, selling, distributing, dispensing and administering, advertising and promoting” contraceptive implants.

In a 47-page motion for reconsideration filed before the Court, the DOH, through Solicitor General Jose C. Calida, also sought the reversal of the Court’s decision issued on August 24, ordering the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to determine whether certain contraceptive drugs and devices are abortifacients or nonabortifacients.

The SC issued the order as it nullified the certification and recertification earlier issued by the agency covering 77 contraceptive drugs and implants due to the failure of the DOH to observe and comply with the basic requirements of due process.

The TRO was issued a year after the SC ruled that the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act of 2012 was constitutional.





The Court held that the FDA-certified, -procured and -administered contraceptive drugs and devices, without the observance of the basic tenets of due process, without notice and without public hearing, despite the constant opposition from petitioners Alliance for the Family Foundation Philippines (AFFP) and a certain Maria Concepcion Noche.

In their motion for reconsideration, the DOH, together with the Population Commission (PopCom) and the FDA, argued the ruling could jeopardize the effective methods of the family-planning program, which is being implemented by them through local government units and civil-society organizations nationwide, and would lead to increased mortality and morbidity among women and infants.

“If carried out, the SC decision could result in over 900 additional maternal deaths every year, arising from almost 1 million unintended pregnancies that could have been addressed by the full implementation of the family-planning program,” PopCom Executive Director Juan Antonio Perez said.

“Those who opposed the law in the legislative arena are now trying to reverse the judgment of history through backdoor judicial dilatory tactics, but the millions of Filipinos who stand to benefit from the law will surely bring all of this to an end,” Perez added.

While the Court ruled to struck down the certifications and recertifications and the distribution of the questioned contraceptive drugs for being violative of the constitutional right to due process, it, neverthe less, remanded to the FDA the petitions filed by AFFP and Noche.

The Court agreed with the petitioners that the FDA should “observe the basic requirements of due process by conducting a hearing, and allowing petitioners to be heard” on the matter.

In light of this, the SC directed the FDA to formulate rules of procedure in the screening, evaluation and approval of all contraceptive drugs and devices that will be used under Republic Act (RA) 10354, otherwise known as the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act of 2012.

It should contain, according to the Court, the minimum requirements of due process, such as publication, notice and hearing; allowing interested parties to intervene and strictly follow the standard laid down in the Constitution and RA 10354 as to what constitute allowable contraceptives should be followed, including those which do not harm or destroy life of the unborn from conception/fertilization; and in weighing evidence, all reasonable doubts should be resolved in favor of the protection and preservation of the right to life of the unborn from conception/fertilization.

On the other hand, the SC tasked the DOH, in coordination with other concerned agencies, to formulate the rules and regulations, which will govern the purchase and distribution of contraceptives covered by the certification from the FDA that said product and supply will not be used as an abortifacient, or a drug or substance that induces abortion.

The DOH was also directed to come up with the complete and correct list of government reproductive health programs and services under RA 10354, which will serve as the template for the complete and correct information standard and to distribute the same to all health-care service providers covered by the said law. The petitioners claimed that the use of implanon, a birth-control implant, was against the spirit of the reproductive-health law.

It also accused the DOH of implementing the reproductive-health law “without observance of due process and with grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction.”