D.E.N.R. cites companies for exemplary environmental performance

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has cited eight companies from the chiller and power sectors for exhibiting “exemplary environmental performance” during the joint awarding ceremony of the Philippines-Chiller Energy Efficiency Project (PCEEP) and the Philippine Environment Partnership Program (PEPP) held recently at the H2O Hotel in Manila.

In a statement, the DENR said the awards went to Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino/Cofely Philippines (Excellence Award); The Peninsula Manila (Excellence Award); TriNoma Malls (Plaque of Recognition); SM City Iloilo (Plaque of Recognition); Bank of the Philippine Islands-Buendia Center (Plaque of Recognition); International School Manila (Plaque of Recognition); and Manila Pavilion (Certificate of Recognition) for their initiatives in implementing energy-efficient operations, particularly the chiller sector’s move to replace their old chillers using ozone-depleting substances (ODS) to new technologies.

The DENR also conferred three Special Awards, namely, Special Citation for the Most Number of PCEEP Applications (Chiller Supplier Category) for Stellar Equipment Inc.; Best in Chiller Management of the Year for Vincent Lazaro of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino and Karsten Carlo Pica of Cofely Philippines; and Highest Greenhouse Gas Reduction for CY2015 for TriNoma Malls.

The PCEEP is a project initiated by the World Bank-Global Environment Facility, which provides technical and financial assistance to replace their old chillers with energy-efficient and non-ODS-based chillers in order to protect the ozone layer and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.





The PCEEP provides an opportunity for chiller owners to select new chiller technologies that are not only more energy efficient, but also operating with non-ODS-based refrigerant and with lower leakage rate. Such move would actually bring economic, as well as ecological, benefits not only to chiller owners, but also to the country in terms of savings in electricity and reduced greenhouse-gas emissions.

Awardees were selected after passing a series of evaluation stages, including documentary and site validation with the members of the PCEEP-Technical Evaluation Committee. At the end of the project life on January 1, 2017, the PCEEP is expected to have replaced 30,649 tons of refrigeration, reduced 5,700 kilograms of ozone-depleting potentials, generated at least 124.7 gigawatt-hours in electricity savings, abated 10-megawatt demand and reduced 62,400 tons of greenhouse gases.

The PEPP, pursuant to DENR Administrative Order 14 (Series of 2003), is a DENR partnership program that aims to support industry self-regulation toward improved environmental performance. EDC Green Core Geothermal Inc., located in Leyte, bagged the DENR Seal of Approval under the PEPP’s “Track 1 Category”. It is the sole awardee for 2015.