Customs officials dismissed for graft

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III has ordered the implementation of separate rulings of the Office of the Ombudsman dismissing from the service a Bureau of Customs (BOC) officer and two municipal treasurers.

Acting on the rulings of the Office of the Ombudsman, Dominguez directed BOC Commissioner Nicanor E. Faeldon to dismiss from the service Customs Operations Officer Khalid Minoao Calandada on charges filed in 2015 by the DOF-Revenue Integrity Protection Service (RIPS).

Calandada, with the rank of Customs Operations Officer I, was found guilty of serious dishonesty for repeated failure to declare certain properties and misleading declarations in his statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) from 2008 to 2014.

According to the Ombudsman, Calandada’s deliberate assertions of falsehood made under oath led it to the discovery that he acquired a Mitsubishi Montero Sport, a .45 caliber pistol, a shotgun and bank and personal loans of over P6 million. He failed to declare all these in his annual SALNs.

Dominguez, likewise, instructed Executive Director Nino Raymond Alvina of the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) to remove from the office municipal treasurers Ananie Raluto of Zamboanga del Sur and Eddie Rodriguez of Occidental Mindoro.

Rodriguez, in his capacity as assistant municipal treasurer of Santa Cruz Occidental Mindoro, was found guilty of grave misconduct as he was found to have had an indirect financial and pecuniary interest in the procurement of P1.9 million worth of petroleum products from the private firm R4 Fuel owned by his mother.

The Ombudsman also found out that R4 Fuel was able to bag the contract for supplying the Santa Cruz municipal government with fuel and other oil products sans any public bidding or other approved alternative modes of procurement allowed under the law.

Raluto, who was the municipal treasurer and chairman of the bids and awards committee of Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur, was found liable for dishonesty and grave misconduct for being one of the parties involved in the purchase of 3,332 bottles of liquid foliar fertilizer without the benefit of public bidding and overpriced by as much as P4.09 million, according to findings by the Ombudsman.

Another municipal treasurer, Carlos Bengil of South Cotabato, was ordered suspended from office for one month.

Bengil, was suspended from office for simple neglect of duty when found to have made an error in judgment in subscribing to the purchase of P1.8 million worth of fertilizer for the municipality of Norala in South Cotabato without conducting any competitive public bidding for its procurement.

With just four-and-a-half months into the administration of President Duterte, Dominguez has thus far taken punitive action against 14 employees under DOF’s supervision for various offenses, ranging from simple neglect of duty to grave misconduct, based on the results of separate investigations by the Ombudsman.