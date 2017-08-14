Cusi reshuffles DOE directors

The energy department has implemented a reshuffle of its top directors, a move meant to make the agency more effective.

Department of Energy (DOE) Special Order 2017-07-0045 directs Melita V. Obillo to head the Energy Resource Development Bureau (ERDB); Director Myleen C. Capongcol to lead the Renewable Energy Management Bureau (REMB); Director Jesus T. Tamang to take charge of the Energy Utilization and Management Bureau (EUMB); Director Rino E. Abad to be at the helm of the Oil Industry Management Bureau (OIMB); Director Patrick T. Aquino to head the Energy Policy and Planning Bureau (EPPB); and Director Mario C. Marasigan to be in charge of the Electric Power Industry Management Bureau (EPIMB).

“In the exigency of the service and to ensure the effective and efficient performance and delivery of services, the following reassignment of responsibilities as officer in charge of the herein bureau directors in the department is hereby adopted,” the agency’s special order stated.

The DOE order, which took effect on August 1, shall remain in full force and effect unless revoked by Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi.

Obillo used to head the OIMB, while Capongcol was formerly assigned to EPIMB. Marasigan, meanwhile, used to lead the REMB, while Abad was formerly in charge of the ERDB.

Tamang was formerly assigned in EPPB, while Aquino led the EUMB.