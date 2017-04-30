Curtain rises on PVL

FAVORITES Pocari Sweat and Creamline try to live up to expectations as they open their campaign today in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Lady Warriors, grand-slam champions of the former Shakey’s V-League Season 13, take on the young Power Smashers at 4 p.m., while the Alyssa Valdez-led Cool Smashers face fellow expansion team Perlas Spikers at 6 p.m.

Balipure, meanwhile, tests its new-look roster against a veteran-laden Air Force at 2 p.m. The Water Defenders are parading a basically new team after its former players—ex-Ateneo Lady Eagles Amy Ahomiro, Ella de Jesus, Jem Ferrer and Dzi Gervacio—transferred to Perlas.

Balipure will be now composed of Coach Roger Gorayeb’s wards at San Sebastian College, led by National Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player Grethcel Soltones and National University’s Jasmine Nabor, Risa Sato, Aiko Urdas and Jorelle Singh.

The Balipure girls take on the veteran Lady Jet Spikers powered by Wendy Semana, May Ann Pantino, Jocemer Tapic and Joy Cases with the help of imports Patcharee Saengmuan and Taj Chupungco.

But all eyes will be on the three-time V-League Most Valuable Player Valdez as she sees action on local soil for the first time after her stint with 3BB Nakkornont in Thailand.

“The Thailand stint was very memorable and I learned a lot not only in volleyball but also off the court. I hope I could share it to my teammates and we’re hoping to give our best,” said Valdez, who is expected to carry the cudgels for the Cool Smashers with imports Laura Schaudt, a 6-foot-5 American middle blocker, and her teammate in Thailand, Kuttika Kaewpin.

Valdez will also be teaming up with seasoned spikers Pau Soriano, Aerieal Patnongon and San Beda’s Francesca Racraquin, as well as Coleen Bravo and Jamela Suyat of Perpetual Help.

Creamline will face an Ateneo alumni-laden Perlas Spikers, who will parade imports Rupia Inck and Naoko Hashimoto. The team is also composed of Kathy Bersola and Nicole Tiamzon of University of the Philippines, as well as seasoned players Amanda Villanueva, Sue Roces and Sasa Devanadera.

Pocari Sweat, on the other hand, lost Michele Gumabao, one of the team’s stalwarts in its V-League title run last year. Gumabao is now playing in the Philippine Superliga.

But the Lady Warriors stayed intact with Myla Pablo, Elaine Kasilag, Gyzelle Sy and Melissa Gohing forming the core. The new recruits include Jeanette Panaga, Jessey de Leon and former Ateneo ace Fille Cainglet-Cayetano. They will be powered by imports Michelle Strizak and Edina Selimovic.

Pocari Coach Rommel Abella warned his wards to be wary of the young but aggressive Power Smashers, who are handled by seasoned tactician Nes Pamilar.

“We’ll do our best because Power Smashers has a solid team despite the fact that they are young, and they have a legendary coach in Nes Pamilar. So we really need to prepare,” Abella said.

Pamilar will call the shots for his team composed of collegiate stars led by Arellano University’s Jovielyn Prado and Eunice Galang, University of Santo Tomas’s Dimdim Pacres and Alina Bicar and San Sebastian’s Vira Mae Guillema and Katherine Villegas. They tapped Thais Amporn Hyapha and Kannika Thipachot as reinforcements.

The former Spiker’s Turf, now called as the PVL men’s volleyball tournament, also opens today with Spikers’ Turf Season 2 champion Air Force taking on Instituto Estetico Manila at 10 a.m.