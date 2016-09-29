Crowdsourcing debate questions

FOR the first time in more than two decades, the Commission on Elections (Comelec), prior to the May 2016 national and local elections, spearheaded the staging of a series of presidential and vice-presidential debates and called it the PiliPinas Debates 2016. While the debates were aired on all major networks, very little mention has been made of the fact that the debates also represented a major milestone in the emergence of social media as a platform for political discussion. Until now.

A recent report on Re-Thinking Debates, by Civic Hall (civichall.org), an online community based in New York’s Silicon Alley and touted as “a one-of-a-kind community center for the world’s civic innovators,” and “a space where social entrepreneurs, change-makers, government employees, hackers, academics, journalists and artists can share knowledge, build tools and solve problems together,” cited the Philippines as an example of social media being an engine of innovation.

“In countries that have a higher level of Internet and smartphone penetration, their first presidential debates—or, as in the case of the Philippines, the first debates in nearly 25 years—have been more likely to embrace social media, both as a form of messaging between the campaigns and the voters and as a social space to discuss and debate the election. They have skipped directly to a style of debate that mirrors current media/technology partnerships in the United States, sometimes even surpassing it.”

The report goes on to say: “Facebook, which says it has 47 million users in the Philippines—only 7-million fewer than the total number of people registered to vote there—partnered with the Comelec, as well as with different broadcasters hosting the election debates, to provide data to help inform the questions moderators might ask the presidential candidates.





“This included conversational trends, such as the top political issues people were discussing in different parts of the country. Facebook and Twitter, another Comelec partner, also assisted with crowdsourcing questions ahead of the debates.

“On April 24, the last of the three presidential debates generated more than 1.9 million tweets using the hashtag #PilipinasDebates2016. It was “the highest engagement on Twitter for a presidential debate this year.” By the end, more than 35 million election-related tweets and more than 268 million election-related interactions on Facebook had been registered.”

To say that this mention made my day is an understatement. But what made it particularly “suh-weet” was that the report’s major recommendations mirrored an initiative that I strongly pushed for, but which was ultimately sidelined: voter-generated questions.

More specifically, Civic Hall recommended “crowdsourcing questions online—not only to achieve a mix of questions from voters, but to learn which questions matter the most. Online platforms can be set up relatively easily, but it’s important to prioritize transparency, which is essential for securing voters’ trust in the process, and moderate

submissions.”

In the case of #PiliPinasDebates, this approach was passed over for the more traditional reliance on journalistic methods for question generation. Apparently, it was considered too much work to slog through the hundreds of tweets we received from netizens.