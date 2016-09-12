Creative approach to PHL traffic crisis

THERE has been no dearth of measures that were or are being implemented or planned to solve the traffic- congestion problem in Metro Manila. These include the number-coding scheme, the ban on trucks during certain hours of the day; the drive against colorum public-utility vehicles; and the proposed ban on provincial buses in the metropolis.

The government also established three elevated rail systems and is planning to build, through partnerships with private investors, other rail systems in the northern and southern part of Metro Manila.

The Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica) has recommended other measures, such as improving and strengthening traffic-management systems through geometric improvements, road maintenance, bus-scheduling assistance, signal-control system, pedestrian facilities, traffic surveillance and even traffic-safety education.

All of these measures, including the high-technology proposals from Jica, are designed to maximize Metro Manila’s road capacity.





These measures are commendable, and should provide some relief to motorists and commuters. However, the extent of the problem, which is already being labeled a crisis, requires more than maximizing road capacity or increasing the efficiency of transport systems.

Solving traffic congestion in Metro Manila requires going back to the root cause, which is the concentration of people, business, education and other activities in the metropolis.

To this day, Metro Manila still serves as a magnet for people. Many Filipinos in the countrysides, where livelihood opportunities are lacking, aspire to migrate to the city of bright lights, where they hope to have a better life.

In this light, the solutions to traffic congestion should include non-traffic measures, or what I call the creative approach.

Other countries impose higher taxes on the purchase of motor vehicles. I don’t think this measure, which is designed to restrict the sales of motor vehicles, is appropriate for the Philippines, for two reasons: one, we’re still developing the domestic automotive industry; and, two, our public-transport systems cannot fill up demand for transportation.

An example of a creative approach was initiated by President Duterte. In May, before Mr. Duterte took his oath of office, he announced that he would set up economic zones outside Metro Manila, where he would encourage investors to build factories.

The President said Manila was already saturated. Establishing new centers of economic activities would not only help residents in those areas but will also provide sustainable relocation sites for informal settlers in Metro Manila.

In fairness, the Jica study also proposed the expansion of Metro Manila northward to Central Luzon and southward to Region 4A, or Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon (Calabarzon).

Policy reforms on the traffic problem should not be limited to discouraging the construction of factories in Metro Manila. We should also freeze other activities that will exacerbate the traffic problem. For instance, the government should refrain from selling public lands for the construction of shopping malls.

Instead, idle public lands in the metropolis could be developed into open parks to provide breathing space for city residents. Good for traffic, good for family bonding and good for stress reduction. Even reclamation activities should be discouraged, unless these are done in areas far from Metro Manila. The beauty of some creative solutions, such as the freeze on the disposal of public land in Metro Manila or the restriction on reclamation activities, is that they can be implemented immediately.

Developing economic zones outside Metro Manila, such as in the Visayas and Mindanao, may be implemented and completed at the same time as conventional measures, such as the new elevated rail systems, expressways and roads.

By then, we will have a comprehensive solution to traffic congestion, which will also benefit not only the motorists and commuters in Metro Manila, but the whole nation, as well.

