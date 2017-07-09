Cray bags hurdles gold

RIO Olympian Eric Cray leveled up by winning the 400 meters hurdles gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships last Saturday night at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

A semifinalist in Rio last year, Cray booked his biggest achievement so far by crowning himself as the new Asian champion in his pet event.

Cray clocked 49.57 seconds, beating Chen Chief (49.75 seconds) of Chinese Taipei and MP Jabir (50.22 seconds) of India for the gold medal.

The Filipino-American ended the country’s 44-year gold medal drought in the men’s 400 hurdles in the Asian level. Abdulkadir Guiapar clocked 52.2 seconds to snatch the country’s last gold in the event in the 1973 inaugurals of the competition in Marikina City.

The 28-year-old, US-based Cray holds Philippine records in the 400-meter hurdles and the 100 meters. He did not run the century dash in India to save his energy for the Kuala Lumpur 29th Southeast Asian Games in August, where he is the defending champion.

Trenten Beram, meanwhile, continued to impress by erasing his own national record in the 200 meters.

The Filipino-American Beram did 21.05 seconds to finish third in his heat and advance to the semifinals. He has broke his own national record of 21.12 seconds he registered in the national trials in June 2016.

Beram was also part of the 4×100-meter relay team that eclipsed the mark in the Hong Kong Athletics Championship last month.

Along with Patrick Unso, Anfernee Lopena and Archand Bagsit, the quartet finished in 39.96 seconds to break the 40.29 seconds mark set by Beram, Cray, Lopena, Jomar Udtohan in the National Open in April.

Over the weekend, Ernest John Obiena broke the country’s eight-year medal drought in the tournament by claiming the bronze in men’s pole vault with a 5.50-meter effort in his last attempt.

The last time the Philippines won a medal in the championships was in 2009 in Guangzhou, China, when Marestella Torres leapt to a distance of 6.68 meters to win the women’s long jump title.

Obiena flew all the way from Formia, Italy, where he has been training under legendary pole vault Coach Vitaly Petrov of Ukraine.

He will resume his training in Italy until the Kuala Lumpur Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in August.

“I will have to resume my final phase of training with Coach Vitaly before I fly back to Manila in August. We still have so many aspects of my performance to polish but I am very happy with what I have achieved so far. I hope I was able to make the Philippines proud.” the 21-year old vaulter said.

Sunang, meanwhile, struggled and settled for fifth place with a 6.20-meter jump on her third attempt.

Sunang is gearing up to regain her long jump title in the SEA Games. She owns the Games record of 6.71 meters, while her Philippine record stands at 6.72 meters.

Sunang won has three long jump medals in the Asian Championships—bronze in 2002, silver in 2005 and gold in 2009. Bui Thi Thu of Vietnam took the gold in this year’s edition with a 6.54-meter jump.