Court allows Shell to walk away with P1-billion unpaid duty

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) has lost its bid to collect almost P1 billion from oil giant Pilipinas Shell Corp. (PSC), representing the total dutiable value of its 1996 crude-oil importation, which was considered as abandoned in favor of the government by operation of law.

In a 31-page decision penned by Associate Justice Jose Portugal Perez, the Supreme Court’s Third Division said the BOC is already barred from collecting the dutiable value of the shipment, amounting to P936,899,855.90, on the ground of prescription under Section 1603 of the Tariff and Customs Code of the Philippines.

The provision provides that: “When articles have been entered and passed free of duty or final adjustments of duties made, with subsequent delivery, such entry and passage free of duty or settlements of duties, as well, after the expiration of one year, from the date of the final payment of duties, in the absence of fraud or protest or compliance audit pursuant to the provisions of this Code, be final and conclusive upon all parties, unless the liquidation of the import entry was merely tentative.”

The decision reversed and set aside the May 13, 2010, ruling issued by the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) former en banc, which directed the PSC to pay the amount plus an additional legal interest of 6 percent per annum on the total dutiable value.

The Court noted that the PSC filed its Import Entry and Internal Revenue Declaration (IEIRD) and paid the remaining customs duties for the shipment on May 23, 1996. However, it was only in August 2000, or more than four years, when the PSC received a demand letter from the district collector of Batangas for the alleged unpaid duties covering the shipment.

Thereafter, on October 29, 2001, or after more than five years, the oil company received another demand letter seeking to collect for the entire dutiable value of the same shipment amounting to P936,899,855.90.

“Any action or claim questioning the propriety of the entry and settlement of duties pertaining to such shipment made beyond the one-year prescriptive period from the date of payment of final duties is barred by prescription,” the Court ruled.

“In the present case, the failure on the part of respondent to timely question the propriety of the entry and settlement of duties by petitioner involving the subject shipment, renders such entry and settlement of duties final and conclusive against both parties. Hence, respondent cannot any longer have any claim from petitioner,” it added.

Based on the Court records, the PSC’s importation of 1,979,674.85 US barrels of Arab light crude oil arrived on April 7, 1996, or nine days earlier than the effectivity of Republic Act (RA) 8180, or the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1996.

The law provides, among others, for the reduction of the tariff duty on imported crude oil from 10 percent to 3 percent. On April 10, 1996, the shipment was unloaded from the carrying vessels docked at a wharf owned and operated by the BOC, to its oil tanks in Batangas City.

Subsequently, the PSC filed the IEIRD and paid the import duty of the shipment amounting to P11,231,081 on May 23, 1996.

More than four years later, the PSC received a demand letter from the BOC, through the district collector of Batangas, assessing it to pay the deficiency customs duties in the amount of P120,162,991 due from the crude-oil importation. It represents the difference between the amount due at the old rate of 10 percent before the effectivity of RA 8180 and the actual amount of duties it paid on the rate of 3 percent.

The BOC denied the appeal of the PSC for the cancellation of the assessment for the custom duties.

However, in October 2001, or five years after petitioner paid the allegedly deficient import duty, it received another demand letter for the payment of the amount of P936,899,885.90, representing the dutiable value of its 1996 crude-oil importation that had been allegedly abandoned in favor of the government by operation of law.

The BOC said import entry covering the subject importation had been irregularly filed and accepted beyond the 30-day period prescribed by law. The petitioner protested the demand letter on November 7, 2001, on the ground of prescription, prompting the BOC to file a civil suit before the CTA, which ruled in its favor.