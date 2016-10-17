Corn shortage looms as prices continue to fall

Corn farmers on Monday issued a dire warning about a possible corn shortage, if the government fails to address the persistent drop in prices.

“Our farmers could be discouraged, given the initial developments of falling prices of corn. Should that happen, it would affect their planting intentions, and we may not be able to reach our production target,” Philippine Maize Federation Inc. (Philmaize) President Roger V. Navarro told the BusinessMirror.

Navarro said the National Food Authority (NFA), which is mandated to ensure stability of supply and prices of staple cereals both in the farm and consumer levels, should buy more corn from farmers to normalize the price of the crop and prevent farmers from incurring losses. “The issue right now is the continuous drop in the price of corn. That’s why we need the NFA to buy more corn from the affected farmers,” Navarro said.

“There are areas where the farmers are pleading, because their harvest are being bought at a low price,” Navarro added, referring to corn farmers in the province of Palawan.





In its August forecast for crop production, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has lowered its projection for the country’s corn production in the third quarter of the year to 2.673 million metric tons (MMT), from the 2.696 MMT it forecast earlier in July. However, the agency’s new forecast is still 11 percent higher than last year’s same period production of 2.407 MMT.

“The probable drop in corn output could be attributed to contraction in harvest area brought about by dry spell in Cagayan and Isabela,” the PSA report said.

Based on farmers’ planting intentions, the PSA said the corn production in the fourth quarter of the year will increase by 4.78 percent, from 1.73 MMT in 2015, to 1.81 MMT. For the second half of the year, the PSA said corn production will expand by 8.98 percent.

“Probable increases in harvest areas and yields may be attributed to more plantings with anticipation of rainfall and availability of seeds,” the PSA report said.

The country’s corn production in the first half declined by 16.35 percent to 2.83 MMT, from 3.38 MMT recorded a year ago.

The latest cropping season for corn started in September and may last until early January, according to the DA’s Agriculture and Fisheries Market Information System.

Navarro also said the DA should address the situation of corn farmers in Isabela province, who were greatly affected by El Niño.

“We have a forecast shortfall in Region 2, especially in Isabela province, because of the effect of the prolonged drought,” Navarro said, adding that the forecast is yet to be validated by concerned officials.

“We are hoping that the planting intentions will not drop, given the case in Isabela. We’re hoping that the farmers in Isabela will not be discouraged from planting corn again,” Navarro added.

Isabela province is the country’s top producer of corn. Isabela has been under the state of calamity after its Sangguniang Panlalawigan assessed that the dry spell has caused the province some P1 billion worth of damage on corn and palay. Isabela’s agriculture office has called on the DA to help the farmers by providing at least P200 million worth of fuel and corn seeds.