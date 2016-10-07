Cops kill 7 in Islamic Center drugs raid

SEVEN suspected drug pushers were killed during an anti-illegal-drugs operation at the Islamic Center in Quiapo, Manila, on Friday morning.

It was the first major anti-illegal-drugs raid conducted in the area in 30 years.

The raid resulted in the arrest of more than 200 alleged drug users and pushers, including an alleged commander of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

Manila Mayor Joseph E. Estrada led the early morning operation conducted by policemen from the Manila Police District’s Stations 3 and 8, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and the Metro Manila police command.





“This shows that we are serious in our fight against illegal drugs,” Estrada said, as he called on the Muslim leaders at the Islamic Center to support the government’s war against drugs.

“This is just the second time that the Islamic Center has been raided; the first was during the Marcos administration. Sana ay magtulungan tayo para malinis, matiwasay at drug-free ang inyong komunidad,”

the mayor said.

One of the seven suspects killed in the operation was a high-value target, a certain named Faiz Macabato, reportedly the chairman of Barangay 648, who has P1-million bounty on his head.

Senior Supt. Joel Coronel, Manila police chief, said Macabato fought back when policemen stormed the barangay hall.

A total of 263 drug suspects or “persons of interest” were also arrested, while dozens of high-powered firearms and explosives and at least 60 sachets of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, were confiscated during the operation.