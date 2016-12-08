Cook Magazine Celebrates Its 16th Year With an Enchanting Evening

The country’s longest-running monthly food publication, Cook Magazine, recently celebrated its 16th year with an evening of merriment, entertainment and prizes. Led by Cook Magazine Advertising Manager Marlon Aldenese and his team, the yearly party dubbed “Holiday Bash” was again a coming together of advertisers, subscribers, contributors, chefs and friends—everyone who has made Cook what it is today.

The event also served as an opportunity to launch Cook’s new baby for 2017 – the BusinessMirror Cook Saturday Edition. Put to print in November 2016, the new insert in BusinessMirror comes out every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month. Created to cater to a new audience, BusinessMirror Cook Saturday Edition aims to share recipes, restaurant finds and everything food-related to the core readers of BusinessMirror, top executives and business leaders. Food has become more about the experience and entertainment than just sustenance, filling social media with posts of “Instagrammable” food pics. This hasn’t come unnoticed, even for those at the top of the economic pyramid. Quoting Cook Magazine Editor-in-Chief, Chef Dino Datu: “Everyone has got to eat, even the busiest of executives. We’d like to give them ideas on what’s new and what’s good, suggest a few recipes to those who like to tinker around in the kitchen on weekends.” T. Anthony Cabangon Chua, Publisher of the BusinessMirror and Cook Magazine, talked about the magazine’s enduring presence for 16 years and its expansion into the broadsheet.

Houze Manila hosted the venue for the second straight year. Trophies were awarded to Cook Magazine’s top advertisers and agencies. Entertainment came in the form of singers Mayda Doryn Chua and Mr. Jeremy Layug, Saxophonist John Ray, and the Polytechnic University of Philippines’ dance group, Movers & Motion, who accompanied Cook Magazine’s Account Executive Michael Pituc to not one but two show-stopping numbers.

One of the best things about the holiday bash is that Cook Magazine’s columnists and featured guests have a chance to showcase their food, making it a truly foodie affair. Chef Winston Luna, who runs a column about the business of food, runs Chefwix Catering. He served Corn and Carrot Supreme, Hainan Fish with Ginger Sauce, Buffalo Chicken Fillet in Ranch Dipping Sauce, and Indonesian Pork BBQ Spareribs. Dessert and Baking columnists Chef Jojo Cuesta Javier and Chef Edward Mateo made their signature cakes and pastries.

Chef Johann Dagandara of Johanns Cuisine came all the way from Ozamis City, Misamis Occidental, and gave Manila a glimpse of his province’s gustatory delights like Pata Ham, a dish where the meat is braised in a mixture of pineapple juice, soy sauce and brown sugar; Baked Torta, a dish of ground pork with melted cheese; Native Chicken Adobo, the Ozamis take on adobo using native chicken and locally made vinegar; Laya, a fish that is endemic to the province, is served with tomatoes, onions and tausi; and the very popular Dragon Fruit Ice-Cream.

Apag Marangle, the emerging authentic Kapampangan Restaurant from Santa Rita, Pampanga, served its version of Pork Humba, Kare-Kare, Apag Marangle Signature Pancit, Fried Hito and Mustasa with Buru, and from its sister company Flappers Wings, with its Original Hot & Spicy Flappers and Open Faced Tostados.

Aging’s Food Delight served its always-in-demand kakanin, and the ever-delightful Aging’s crew even brought a cotton candy machine as a nod to the theme’s “Sweet 16” Anniversary.

The Best Value Factory Food Outlet brought an ice-cream machine to churn, churn, churn a lot of soft serve. Lydia’s Lechon and King Sue were the kings of the carving table with lechon and Bone-in Ham, respectively. Resorts World Manila provided the cold and hot canapés (Spinach and Three Cheese Quiche, Sticky Honey Glazed Sausages with Sweet Mustard Sauce, Moroccan Fish Skewers, Calamari Fritters, Pimiento and Cheese Croquette), Aglio e Olio e Sarde and Apple Strudel.

The 6th Holiday Bash gave away loads of prizes such as home appliances, kitchen gadgets, hotel and restaurant buffet GCs, kitchen gadgets. Prizes were also awarded to those who came in their best enchanted finery and creative social-media posts relating to the event.

Cook Magazine, on its 16th year, remains as strong as ever, expanding its reach and continues to bring people together through food.