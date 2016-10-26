Converge: PHL needs to do more to achieve national connectivity

THE Philippines continues to lag behind its neighbors insofar as connectivity for homes and businesses is concerned, a provider of information and communications technology (ICT) products and solutions said.

Converge ICT President and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said the country has 20 million households, of which 2 million and less than 300,000 are connected through copper and fiber optic, respectively.

This makes the country of almost 110 million trailing behind its Asian-counterparts Singapore and Hong Kong, with 99 percent connected via fiber into the homes. Even Indonesia—the world’s most populous Muslim nation—has a 35-percent to 40-percent connectivity rate.

“So it means the [local] market is so big and hungry, that’s why we need to put more capacity not only in Luzon, but also in other areas. Once you have this information-technology highway built, the economy will follow because you can see the infrastructure virtually [coming] in the telecommunications sector. This is vital to economic growth,” he said.





Uy said old technology and infrastructure continue to exist, thus, resulting to a lousy broadband service.

“They are outdated already. [So] they need to be changed,” he suggested for the country to catch up with its peers in the region.

Likewise, he called for government intervention—be it through regulation or infrastructure—to help fast-track the ongoing national connectivity efforts.

Converge ICT is among the pioneers in rolling out next-generation broadband services capable of improving lives and empowering businesses.

With the increasing demand for fast and reliable Internet, the company dedicated the capabilities of pure fiber technology in innovating relevant and customer-focused solutions for its clients.

“I think the two big companies [PLDT and Globe], are nonstop rolling out also. So the more, the better,” Uy said. “When we have more providers—at the end of the day—it’s beneficial to the consumers.”

Among the policies being implemented across the country, it is the National Building Code that needs to be upgraded.

The CEO said for any structure to be issued a building permit, it must ensure cabling or wiring lines fit for the latest technology, like fiber optic and not copper wire as currently required. Likewise, he recommended the government to come up with a single agency that will issue permits to expedite their construction works.

Because of the Local Government Code that empowers a certain local government unit or even a barangay to stop them from digging holes as they claim their right-of-way, it delays their installation of fiber optics.

“This crucial infrastructure rollout is helping the consumer grow the broadband industry. The government should come up with one agency, which is what we have—the National Telecommunications Commission—to do so,” he said.

As for building the Internet network infrastructure, Uy said the government should consider putting some ducts already within national highways or bridges it constructs that can be used by any telco companies for their lines.

“That’s a simple regulation the government can think and do to help this industry,” he said. He appealed for a budgetary increase for the Department of Information and Communications Technology to allocate more funding for related national projects aimed at boosting Internet connectivity in the country.

Converge ICT is now working to connect the entire country by end-2017. The company has already built a fiber-optic network of more than 6,000 kilometers beneath the ground using the latest microtrenching technology. It spans from Baguio City to Balayan, Batangas, to offer connectivity in Luzon, including Metro Manila.

Converge ICT COO Jesus Romero said they are earmarking $50 million for at least 800 km of subsea cable connection between Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao targeted for completion by next year.

The company has invested around P2 billion for its capital expenditure this year, and is allocating P2.2 billion for 2017.

“The primary investment we have today is on building out the access network and, of course, the backbone within Luzon. The next wave of investment includes the backbone all the way to Mindanao and, then, the international [network] portion. So three major investments, plus a lot of ancillary—those IT support systems,” Romero said.