Contractors warned against ‘BBB’ bid rigging

President Duterte’s competition chief on Thursday warned contracting parties to spare infrastructure projects under the “Build, Build, Build” (BBB) campaign from anticompetitive practices. Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) Chairman Arsenio M. Balisacan said the PCC is coordinating with relevant government agencies in clearing public biddings of anticompetitive practices.

“We are working on a memorandum of agreement with the Ombudsman so that we can share information and we could pursue cases collaboratively, cooperatively,” Balisacan said in a news briefing.

He added the PCC is also keen on sharing information with the Commission on Audit. “We are also in discussions with the Commission on Audit for similar arrangements so that we can access their data and we can also share with them what we have.”

“This is an interagency effort to address the problem to make sure that the prices of goods and services, particularly those supplied by the government, whether [it comes] in the form of toll or fees, will be fair for the public,” the competition chief added.

Hell-bent on completing big-ticket public infrastructure, the government plans to spend as much as P8.1 trillion for infrastructure development from 2017 to 2022.

The Department of Budget and Management has augmented allocations for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr). The DPWH and the DOTr will receive a budget of P643.3 billion and P73.8 billion, respectively.

Under Section 14 of Republic Act 10667, or the Philippine Competition Act, bid manipulation is listed as an anticompetitive practice. The law said that “fixing price at an auction or in any form of bidding, including cover bidding, bid suppression, bid rotation and market allocation, and other analogous practices of bid manipulation” are prohibited.

Balisacan admitted “price fixing and bid rigging” are common in government procurements, saying this is reason enough for the PCC to closely watch on infrastructure projects under the BBB campaign for possible violations of the competition law.

Balisacan said the PCC will not back down against government officials and contracting parties found violating the competition law.

“We are doing our job and we are created to do precisely that. And I don’t see any reason we’d back out or we step back because there are big players,” the competition

chief said.

In its nascent year, the PCC has challenged telco giants PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. for its P69.1-billion purchase of San Miguel Corp.’s telco assets. The PCC in April asked the Supreme Court to bar the completion of the multibillion-peso deal until it completes its review of the acquisition.

Meanwhile, Balisacan said a number of firms involved in manufacturing, public service and agriculture are set to be slapped with penalties for committing anticompetitive practices.

The transitory period provided by the competition law is scheduled to lapse on Tuesday, after which violating businesses will be subject to investigation and persecution.