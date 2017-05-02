Congress targeting to pass 14 measures by May 31–Fariñas

The House of Representatives and the Senate have identified 14 measures that will be passed into law by May 31, Majority Leader and PDP-Laban Rep. Rodolfo C. Fariñas of Ilocos Norte said on Tuesday.

In an interview after the meeting of Congress leaders, Fariñas said they have agreed to pass the 14 measures before their adjournment sine die.

“These bills will be approved by the both chambers until May 31. This is a joint agreement between the House and the Senate,” he said.

Congress has resumed its session on Tuesday. However, it is also expected to go on adjournment from May 31 to July 23.

Advertisement

Congress is targeting to enact these proposals: Free Internet Access in Public Place Act, Free Higher Education Act, Revised Penal Code Indexation, Philippine Mental Health Act, amendments to the Philippine Passport Act, Occupational Safety and Health Standards Act, Community service in lieu of imprisonment for the penalty of arresto menor, Refusal of hospital and medical clinics to administer medical treatment in emergency cases, Enhanced Universal Healthcare Act and Free Irrigation Services Act.

Also up for approval are proposed Agrarian and Agricultural Credit Condonation Act, Extension of Driver’s License Validity, Inclusion of Casinos in Anti-Money Laundering Act coverage and a measure prohibiting the conversion of irrigated land.

Tax reform

Fariñas said there will be no new tax-reform law by June or before the President’s second State of the Nation Address. “It is because we [the Senate and the House of Representatives] can’t finish it until May.”

PDP-Laban Rep. Dakila Carlo Cua of Quirino, chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, has said the tax- reform package is still under a technical working group (TWG).

However, he said members of his committee will tackle the bill until its passage at the panel and plenary levels of the lower chamber this month. The TWG is also headed by Cua.

“Our target is to pass the [technical working group-approved] tax package and transmit it to the Senate before Congress goes on another break in June,” Cua said.

“The bill was elevated to a technical working group before our break last March. The TWG is the one who will, line by line, study the final changes and improvement. It is also expected to come up with a substitute bill,” he said. According to Cua, the TWG will submit the substitute bill to the mother committee for approval.