Confession of an ex-drug user

I cannot recall if it was out of curiosity or out of my desire to please someone why I tried taking crystal methamphetamine or in other words, shabu. I was hesitant at first but knowing myself that I never had a record of being addicted to any substance — whether good or bad, I braved the challenge of trying it for the first time.

There was nothing fancy or glamorous about the act of taking it. For me, it was just like rolling something on your fingers while chatting with a friend. It was the ‘session’, the act of putting together all the necessary paraphernalia into being that interest me. In my crazy mind then, rolling the foil was a challenging craftsmanship. I thought it was fun.

Every step I took as a newbie in this bad vice, appeared to be all exciting. Contacting your dealer and picking up the item were never scary for me. It’s just like dropping by a friend’s house whom you missed for a while — a little chit chat, then, you can pick up what you need. Sometimes it’s like bumping into someone you know while you are on your way home, and then handing you his/her number — and just like that, I have my items.

What about the cost? A lot of people think that taking this prohibited drug would cost you a fortune. In reality, even a pedicab driver can afford to buy shabu. For as low as P150 you can already have one good smoke of this drug.





Taking shabu is just like smoking, less the foul odor of cigarettes. The taste sometimes varies according to its quality. Some of those who have tried the best quality say shabu tastes like fresh buko. However, my first try of this dangerous drug didn’t give that taste of fresh buko juice, it was a bit rusty like there was a hint of acetone or something like that, sometimes, it’s a little sweet with a hint of bitterness. The smoke was odorless and thicker than of the cigarettes.

Its taste and smell were not something that a person can easily get addicted but I can say you can get addicted to shabu for different other reasons. For me, I began to appreciate it because of the ‘session,’ the process of making the paraphernalia, the serving and receiving, and seeing the thick smoke that clouds the room. I must admit the thrill of not being caught doing this vice made me continue using it. I was fearless, aggressive and a bit ‘super human’.

I am lucky that I didn’t get addicted to this illegal drug, I’d taken this drug for three months— once a week, sometimes, three times a week. I was able to confirm the common effects of this drug — hyperactive, more alert, energetic and it’s like your mind is ticklish that you have so many things on your mind that you want to do do. It’s also true that you can last for several days without sleep and food. These were all easy to handle for me. My will was strong enough to make mistakes or to show signs that I was doing shabu.

Then, when the effects or what we call ‘tama’ are gone or expired, the feeling of heaviness and tiredness come in then you easily get irritated or annoyed even by small things. Hunger comes is after a day of the ‘effects’’ expiration.

However, after taking it for several times, the effects on the body are now visible, you get thinner, your eyes are always wide awake but your face will show exhausted you are inside. There were other physical manifestations (though I didn’t experience these things), which I have observed from other users/addicts like they easily get colds/flu, a lot of dirt in the nose (booger) caused by the dirty chemical residue in the smoke of shabu, avoiding bath time (shabu users say they always feel cold), they feel bloated, and they perspire heavily even when they are in colder places.

I was lucky enough that I never had to suffer all these because I know taking it won’t do me no good. I was still in control of myself, of my mind. The things written about the side effects of longer use of this illegal drugs are true. It’s scary to get into something that you aren’t sure whether you can control it be controlled by the addiction it will cause you. I am fortunate that have seen the dangers of this drug.

This prohibited drug sells like hotcakes in the street — available anywhere, it comes in different volume and quality — depending on your budget and the situation of the market. For a user, I can say (based on my experience) it is very easy to spot another user or a seller in the street, and it’s surprising to witness how illegal drug transactions are done. For a non-user you may not doubt the person seating beside you in a coffee shop if they are talking about drugs, but for those who have experienced buying and selling, the language they use is easy to understand even if they are using street lingo or just a normal conversation, but the terms, the tags will always come out.

Right now, the campaign to eradicate illegal drugs in the country has put the users and sellers in a very dangerous and difficult situation if they will continue to patronize shabu.

As a former user of shabu, I have confirmed the dangers it can bring to anyone. I have seen and experienced some of them and right now, I am not just sure if the damages are irreparable or permanent.

