COMP urges government to focus campaign on small miners

After focusing on illegal dumps across the country, the Office of the Ombudsman vowed to actively go after officials of local government units (LGUs) and state agencies that abetted illegal mines—or those involving small miners—a move welcomed by mining’s big players belonging to the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP).

The COMP said it supports President Duterte’s marching orders to clamp down on irresponsible mining, but, at the same time, expressed dismay over the tightening of screws that targeted large-scale miners that operate legally and responsibly.

Under the watch of Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has so far suspended 11 large-scale mining operations for failing environmental standards based on audit criteria involving environmental, social and biodiversity considerations, on top of the usual technical aspects of mining.

Interviewed by the BusinessMirror, COMP Vice President for Legal and Policy Ronald Recidoro said it is about time that the Ombudsman goes after illegal-mining operations.





He said, more important, the Ombudsman should also go after officials of the government, both at the national and local levels, for conspiring with small-scale miners.

“Doing nothing to stop illegal mining can be considered dereliction of duty. Under the law, the government is mandated to stop illegal-mining operations,” Recidoro said.

The ongoing campaign of the DENR in enforcing Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, targets LGUs that fail to close open dumps in their respective jurisdictions.

Officials from more than 30 LGUs have been charged for failing to close illegal dumps, so far.

In the case of illegal mining, be it large scale or small scale, Recidoro said LGUs are liable for failing to stop illegal mining.

LGUs headed by the provincial governor sit as members of the Provincial Mining Regulatory Board, which has jurisdiction over small-scale mining activities.

He said aside from local officials, the Ombudsman should go after DENR officials who are not doing their job to stop illegal-mining operations.

The COMP had issued an official statement supporting Environmental Ombudsman Gerard Mosquera’s pronouncement to go after illegal mining after the campaign against illegal dump operations.

In its statement, the COMP said that mining should both be legal and responsible.

“It is not enough that we are legal. We must primarily be responsible miners. The chamber has always called for stricter measures in going against illegal miners, as these are the ones who do not contribute to the economy of the country and do the most damage to the environment,” Recidoro said.

Mosquera, in a report, said the Office of the Ombudsman will coordinate with the DENR in going after these illegal miners.

Lopez said the DENR, through the National Anti-Environmental Crime Task Force (NAECTF), will go after illegal small-scale mining activities, but, so far, none of the small-scale miners have been stopped.

There are an estimated 300,000 companies and individuals engaged in illegal small-scale mining activities, which, the COMP said, should be held accountable for the environmental destruction in many areas.

Last week the NAECTF raided illegal quarry sites in Mount Banahaw, particularly on the side of Sariaya, Quezon.

The raid resulted in the arrest of more than 30 people and seizure of at least a dozen of pay-loaders, backhoes, cargo trucks and other heavy equipment, used by at least 20 different companies engaged in the illegal quarry operations in the area.

According to the COMP, they are holding on to the promise of Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales to go after illegal mining, as she stressed the need for the government to address “environmental degradation by enterprising individuals.”

“Members of the Chamber are covered by a strict edict to safeguard our people, the country’s interests and the environment. We will continue to adhere to the tenets of responsible mining and support efforts of the government to weed out the irresponsible miners, who conduct their business without regard for the law,” Recidoro stressed.

The Mining Act of 1995 provides “mining activities must always be guided by current best practices in environmental management committed to reducing the impacts of mining while efficiently and effectively protecting the environment.”

According to Recidoro, the mining industry remains to be the biggest contributor to the National Greening Program of the government, with 20 million trees planted from 2011 to 2014.

Data from the DENR’s Mines and Geosciences Bureau shows the mining industry’s contribution to reforestation efforts in the country has already covered an estimated 48,000 hectares.