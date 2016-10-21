Commuters’ welfare group asks CA to reject Tugade’s appointment

AN umbrella network of road users has urged the Commission on Appointments (CA) to junk the ad interim appointment of Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade.

In separate letters dated October 19 to 1-Cebu Rep. Benhur Salimbangon of Cebu, chairman of the CA’s Committee on Transportation and Communications, and to CA Secretary Hector Villacorta, the Road Users Protection Advocates (Rupa) said the commission must step in and block Tugade’s questionable appointment.

“We would like, therefore, to implore that you apply the mandate of your honorable office that it would ‘ensure that the President must exercise the power to appoint wisely, appointing only those who are fit and qualified,” Rupa Chairman Ray Junia said in his letter.

“We believe that the President failed to appoint wisely when he named Secretary Tugade to the post, because we are convinced the appointee is not fit or qualified,” he added.





Junia recalled how Tugade boasted that he will solve the traffic crisis within 100 days after his assumption. Tugade even dared President Duterte on national television to fire him if he could not deliver on his promise.

“As we all know, no significant change has happened, except that traffic has turned from worse to worst since [Tugade] assumed his post, and we are now over the 100-day self-imposed deadline as of this writing,” Junia said.

Rupa also scored Tugade for coming out with “incredible and fantastic solutions that elicited laughter and sneer from the public and [transportation] experts,” in a bid to wiggle out of his own 100-day ultimatum.

“This is making us think twice about the real state of his mental health,” Junia said.

“Among these incredulous solutions is his reported plan to install cable cars over the length of Laguna de Bay that he said would connect the southern province of Laguna to Metro Manila, an idea he copied from the experience of La Paz, Bolivia. This idea sent experts laughing since, aside from being next to improbable, the project would be costly and would take many years to construct,” he added.

Junia also criticized Tugade for proposing to transform the Metro Rail Transit Line 2 into a bus rapid transit (BRT), which he described as an idea “that, common sense dictates, is suspect at best.”

Even Sen. Grace Poe, who heads the Senate Committee on Public Services, raised concerns on the planned BRT on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, saying narrow lanes, such as the intersection of Shaw Boulevard, might not be able to handle BRT well, as there will only be a single lane left for private vehicles.

“Also, according to some of our resource persons from the transport sector, the world trend is to move out of the rubber-based road surface vehicles, and yet, we are pursuing this by constructing BRT lines. How exactly can this help in easing traffic? Why not build more railroads and procure more trains?” Poe said.

Junia also questioned Tugade’s plan to transfer the DOTr head office in Pampanga, “apparently to make life easier for him since he still feels he is the anointed savior of the nearby Clark Development Corp.”