Commuters seek probe of Tugade’s link to Lam

AN umbrella network of commuter stakeholders urged President Duterte on Monday to investigate Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade over the biggest illegal online-gambling operations in Clark Freeport in Pampanga.

Road Users Protection Advocates Chairman Ray Junia said it was during Tugade’s term as head of the Clark Development Corp. (CDC) when Jack Lam, one of the biggest gambling moguls in Asia, started his operations inside the Fontana Leisure and Casino Hotel flourish.

“We call on the President to investigate Tugade and other CDC officials,” Junia said. “This illegal operation would not have happened without the approval, silent or otherwise, of Tugade and his team at the CDC,” he added.

The Department of Justice (DOJ), meanwhile, ordered the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to cancel the investors visa issued to gaming tycoon Yin Lok “Jack” Lam, who has left the country even before Duterte ordered his arrest for alleged economic sabotage and attempted bribery in connection with his alleged illegal- gaming operations inside the Fontana Leisure Parks and Casino in Pampanga.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II also directed Immigration Commissioner Jaime H. Morente to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against Lam in order to monitor his itineraries and whereabouts.

“Considering the gravity of the offenses allegedly committed and reports that he [Lam] has already left the country, there is a strong possibility that he may attempt to place himself beyond the reach of the legal processes of this government by leaving the country,” Aguirre said.

He added that the issuance of an ILBO was necessary not only to track down Lam, but also to carry out his arrest as directed by the President “if warranted.” BI records indicate that Lam left the country on November 29, or four days after 1,316 Chinese nationals were arrested in the online casino facilities operating in Fontana without permit from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pacgor).

Policemen accompanied by Pagcor personel shut down on Sunday night the online gambling facility of Lam in Clark Field, Pampanga.

Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa, National Police chief, said policemen closed the gaming facilities of Lam inside the Fontana Leisure Park.

“Just last night [Sunday], the online gaming facilities of Lam at Fontana was already closed. It was closed by virtue of an order coming from the President, and it was implemented by Pagcor together with policemen,” dela Rosa said.

He said the the National Police will also shut down another gaming facility of Lam at the Fort Ilocandia in Ilocos Norte.

Dela Rosa said Lam is facing arrest despite the absence of arrest warrant by virtue of the presidential order.

With Rene Acosta