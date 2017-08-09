Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle, archbishop of Manila, called on mass-media workers to use the power of digital and social media to promote the theme of the 39th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA), “Fear not, for I am with you (Isaiah: 43:5) Communicating hope and trust in our time”, during an audience he had on Tuesday with trustees and judges of the CMMA at the Archbishop’s Residence in Intramuros, Manila.

In the photo are Rev. Fr. Joselito L. Buenafe (from left), trustee and chairman of CMMA Production; Antonio A. Henson, vice chairman; Juan P. Dayang, secretary; Engr. Feorelio M. Bote, trustee; D. Edgard A. Cabangon, chairman of the board of trustees; Tagle, Evelina I. Atienza, trustee; lawyer: Patricia A.O. Bunye, trustee; Benjamin V. Ramos, assistant to the chairman; Rev. Fr. Rufino C. Sescon Jr., trustee and executive director; and Rev. Fr. Hans D. Magdurulang, judges coordinator.

The 39th CMMA Night is scheduled on October 25.