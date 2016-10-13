Communicate in spirit of mercy–Tagle

By Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco / Correspondent

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle has expressed hope that “communication will always be done in the spirit of mercy.”

Highlighting the 38th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) night was the presentation of a special Posthumous Award to Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, chairman and president of the CMMA for nearly 17 years. In his opening message during the 38th Catholic Mass Media Awards at the Star Theater in Pasay City on Wednesday night, Tagle said, “We hope every act of communication is mercifully done.” He stressed that communication with mercy is the only way that could evoke change.”

For this year, the CMMA carried the theme communication and mercy, based on the message of Pope Francis for World Communications Day. Mercy, Tagle asserted, should be communicated and “should not be hidden.”





“Sana, ang pagpapakita ng habag, hindi natin itago [Let’s all demonstrate and show our mercy and compassion. In doing so, let’s all be open about it.] At the end, mercy and communication meet in God. Our God is not only dialogue but expressed God’s heart. The heart of God is mercy. Sana maging mabuti tayong [Let’s all be good] communicators of mercy,” he said.

The 2016 CMMA awardees are:

Print

■ Best Special Feature: Journey Behind Bars

■ Best News Coverage: “Resilient Faith”; “Sacred Walk”; “Go, Change The World”

■ Best Investigative Report: “Young Heroes”

■ Best Opinion Column: “Ang Inyong Lingkod”

■ Best Comic Story: “Wala Sa Materyal Na Bagay”

■ Best Local Community/Parish Newspaper: The Windhover: The Philippine Jesuit Magazine

■ Best Editorial Cartoon: “Death Penalty”

■ Best Entertainment Column: Word And Life Barkada

■ Best Family-Oriented Magazine: Family Matters

■ Best News Photograph, Season of Compassion

■ Best Youth Magazine: Youngster

■ Best Children’s Magazine: Backpack

■ Best Children’s Short Story: “Yaya Niya, Nanay Ko”

Radio

■ Best Educational Program: Good Morning Philippines

■ Best News Commentary: Failon Ngayon Sa dzmm

■ Best Business Program: Bida Specials—Diskarte Sa Buhay

■ Best News Feature: “Feast of San Lorenzo Ruiz Feature Story”

■ Best Public Service Program: Search For The Monster Scholar

■ Best Counseling Program, The Love Clinic

■ Best Drama Program: True Love Conversation: Story of Mercy

■ Best Entertainment Program: Radyo Balintataw—Ti Bunang The Musicale

■ Best News Program: Bombo News And Views Morning Edition

Television

■ Best Station Id: Abs-Cbn Christmas Station Id “Thank You For The Love”

■ Best Adult Educational/ Cultural Program: The Veronica Chronicles

■ Best Public Service Program: Failon Ngayon

■ Best Entertainment Program: Dance Kids

■ Best News Magazine: I Juander

■ Best Children & Youth Program: Aha!

■ Best Drama Series/Program: Be My Lady, Fpj’s Ang Probinsyano

■ Best Comedy Program: Pepito Manaloto

■ Best Special Event Coverage: International Eucharistic Congress—Statio Orbis

■ Best Religious Program:

Kerygma Tv

■ Best Talk Show: Reaksyon

■ Best News Program: State of The Nation with Jessica Soho

■ Best Tv Special: Warmer

Music

■ Best Secular Album: The Great Unknown

■ Best Inspirational Song: “Pag Isipan Mo Ang Boto Mo”

■ Best Inspirational Album: One Praise Original Fil Christian Contemporary Music

■ Best Music Video: Thank You For The Love, Advertising

■ Best Tv Ad, Public Service: Chase

■ Best Tv Ad, Branded: One Year In Seven Days

■ Best Radio Ad‚Public Service: Holy Week 2016 Plugs

■ Best Radio Ad, Branded: Mor Graduation Day

■ Best Print Ad, Branded: Uplift

■ Best Print Ad, Public Service: Burning The Midnight Oil

Internet

■ Best Blog: http://Pinsoflight.net

■ Best Website: www.Worldmissionmagazine.com

Cinema



■ Student’s Choice Award for Best Film: Old Skool

■ Student Cmma, Best Student Organ, Grade School: Luntiang Panulat

■ Best Public Service Radio Ad: Wow Genie

■ Best Tv Production: Yapak

■ Best Student Organ—High School: Fortibus

■ Best Short Film: The Prodigal Son

■ Best Public Service Tv Ad: Sign Language

■ Best Student Organ, College: The Varsitarian

■ Best Literary Publication: Phoenix (Folio): 1588: The Guilds Literary Folio 2015

■ Best Public Service, Print Ad: Stop The Sale

Special Citations



■ Print, Business Column: All In The Family

■ Children’s Short Story:

“Ang Sabi Ni Nanay, Ang Sabi Ni Tatay”; “Nina Wonders, Nina Asks”

■ Youth Magazine: Fish Magazine

■ Family-Oriented Magazine

World Mission

■ Short Story: “How I Found God Inside Quezon City Jail”;

“A Tsunami of Forgiveness”; “Investigative Report, 10-Part Martial Law Series”

■ Opinion Column: Iamgenm

Radio

■ Counseling Program: Kahapon Lamang “First Love Never Dies”

■ Educational Program: Katumbas Ay Biyaya “Real Life Story (10 Kumainments)”

Television

■ Adult Educational/Cultural Program: Mag Tv Na

■ Public Service Program: Alagang Kapatid

■ News Magazine: Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho; Tapatan Ni Tunying

■ Children & Youth Program: Alamat; Reel Time; Talk Show; Dream Home

■ Tv Special: 2 Degrees: Panahon Na

Internet

■ Website: www.Phjesuits.org

■ Student Cmma Student Organ, Grade School; Tinig Dayalogo

■ Tv Production: Dalaw

■ Student Organ, College: Lavoxa Broadsheet

Film

■ Student’s Choice Award For Film: Heneral Luna

Hall of Fame Awardees



Print

■ Best Children’s Short Story 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 & 2015: “Hearty”; “Zerah”; “Glowie, The Christmas Star”; “Yohwel, The Beggar of The Christmas Night”; “Mikhol, The Cedar Tree”

■ Best Business Column

2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015: Business Matters

■ Serviam Awardee (Institution)

Paulines Institute of Communication In Asia (Pica)

■ St. John Paull Ii Awardee

Atty. Eugenio “Toto” Villareal Chairman, Movie and Television Review and Classification

Board

■ Posthumous Awardee



Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua Cmma Chairman and President