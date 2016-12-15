Comelec assailed for ‘incompetence, recklessness’

THE camp of former Sen. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday assailed the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for blaming the delay of the return of the vote-counting machines (VCMs) poll body leased from Smartmatic on the electoral protest it filed.

Marcos’s Spokesman Vic Rodriguez branded as the “height of incompetency and recklessness” the commission’s failure to anticipate the filing of elections protests in signing the lease contract with Smartmatic for the VCMs.

Rodriguez said the Comelec should have provided a stipulation in its agreement that in case an election protest is filed, this would naturally warrant a delay in the return of the machines.

The Marcos camp was reacting to reports that Smartmatic is demanding from the Comelec the payment of P2 billion after the government supposedly failed to return on time over 97,000 VCMs.

The machines were supposed to be returned by December 1, but there is an option to purchase in the contract.

Elections Commissioner Rowena V. Guanzon earlier said Smartmatic already deemed the machines “good as sold” after the turnover was delayed.

Marcos has also filed a protest before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal against Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo.

The Senate Electioral Tribunal, on the other hand, is looking into the electoral protest filed by senatorial candidate Francis N. Tolentino against Sen. Leila M. de Lima.

Bautista said the problem started with the precautionary protection order (PPO) that came with the cases filed by Marcos and Tolentino.

“This is another example of how the Filipino people have again been shortchanged by Smartmatic and the Comelec through the many contracts they have concluded on the conduct of the elections. Contracts entered into with foreign entities should contain provisions that would protect the Filipino people at all costs,” Rodriguez said.

“Given our flawed electoral system, it is difficult to believe that the Comelec was not able to anticipate [the filing of election protests]. The right to vote is guaranteed by our Constitution. So is the right to ensure that our votes are counted,” he added.

Rodriguez also expressed alarm over the statement made by Guanzon that the implementation of the “option to purchase” will be conducted in a closed-door meeting with Smartmatic.

Rodriguez also took exception on a supposed statement made by Comelec Chairman Andres D. Bautista that they already made a “constructive delivery” or a paper delivery on November 29 of the machines used in the elections.

He also noted that Bautista was also quoted as saying that on December 1 the poll body announced that it had turned over 97,366 optical mark reader machines and the Election Management Systems but retained 151 OMR machines.

“Did the Comelec inform, much less ask permission, from the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, for the return the OMRs given the still existing precautionary protective order, which enjoins the Comelec to preserve all elections materials used in the May elections?” Rodriguez asked.

The Comelec had previously approved and conducted stripping activities of supposedly “unused” VCMs upon the request of Smartmatic despite the existence of the PPO.

Rodriguez claimed that many of the SD cards taken from the “unused” VCMs were found to contain data, which validated their position that those machines should not have been touched in the first place while Marcos’s election protest is still pending.