Color Manila Run hits streets of Cebu

COLOR Manila’s CM Challenge Run will be back in Cebu City on May 14 at the Cebu Business Park in Ayala Cebu.

“We are more than excited to bring back the CM Challenge franchise to Cebu, and we are expecting thousands of participants once again to take part in our trademark colorful run,” Color Manila Vice President Justine Cordero said.

Participants may choose among four race categories—3K, 5K, 10K and the Yakult-sponsored 16K race. They also have the option of choosing between the Deluxe and the Trooper race kit.

The Deluxe kit, priced at P750, includes a white singlet, race bib, sunglasses, finisher’s medal and color packet, while the Trooper Kit, pegged at P1,050, includes a colored singlet, race bib, sunglasses, finisher’s medal, color packet, drawstring bag and headwear.

Participants of the 16K would get a white singlet, race bib, sunglasses, color packet and Yakult finisher’s medal, finisher’s singlet and pillow.

Tickets may be purchased at SM Tickets, Runnr Ayala Cebu and www.colormanilarun.com. Race kit could be claimed from May 11 to 13 at The Court Yard, Vibo Place. There will also be the CM Challenge-Laguna on June 25 and CM Challenge-Cavite on July 9.