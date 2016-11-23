Cojuangco a no-show

PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) President Jose Cojuangco Jr. was a no-show in a reconciliatory meeting arranged by Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William Ramirez on Wednesday at the PSC offices inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Cojuangco’s absence added log to the fire that is expected to grow unabated when the POC holds its elections on Friday at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club.

Ramirez hoped to mediate between Cojuangco and Alliance of Boxing Associations of the Philippines President Ricky Vargas, who was disqualified by the POC elections committee to run for president of the committee.

Vargas showed up in the meeting along with PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

“I am saddened that the door for opportunities to move forward has been effectively shut by the absence of the other side,” Vargas said. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Cojuangco did not see it fit to honor the invitation of Mr. Ramirez, whose only intention was to help find ways to resolve the issue at hand. “

“This refusal to sit down and collectively seek a resolution highlights the sorry attitude and culture of entitlement of the current POC leadership, which has no place among sportmen and sports organizations,” Vargas added.

Vargas’s spokesman, former Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner Chito Salud, described the aborted meeting as “truly unfortunate and a wasted opportunity.”

“Our athlete’s welfare had been put aside again. That sums up what Ricky Vargas thinks and feels about the absence of Mr. Peping Cojuangco in [today’s] mediation,” Salud said.

“Mr. Vargas showed up [today] as he was keen to take advantage of the offer made in good faith by Chairman Ramirez to help find a solution and a mutually acceptable way forward,” he added. No one from the Cojuangco camp could be reached for comment on Wednesday.

The 82-year-old Cojuangco is seeking a fourth four-year term as POC president. Vargas filed his candidacy to challenge Cojuangco—as well as cycling president Tagaytay City Rep. Abraham Tolentino for chairman—but both were disqualified for what the POC elections body cited as their failure to be “active members” of the body.

Vargas’s camp filed for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Friday’s elections. Judge Elma Lingan of the Pasay City Regional Trial Court heard the arguments from both camps on Wednesday and is expected to render a decision on Thursday.