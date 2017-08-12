Cloudfone seeks to become No. 1 mobile-phone brand in PHL by 2020

HOMEGROWN CellPrime Distribution Corp. targets its very own Cloudfone to be the leading local mobile-phone brand in the Philippines by 2020, as the company reshapes its direction and takes an aggressive approach in providing Filipino consumers an awesome mobile-phone experience at affordable price. “We want to be No. 1 in three years time. That’s the goal. We want to be able to sustain our double-digit growth. Our market share right now is in the single digit,” CellPrime CEO Eric Yu told BusinessMirror in an interview.

Based on GfK report, Cloudfone recorded a 39-percent revenue growth and a 21-percent market share from January to April 2017 as compared to the same period last year.

“We attribute these to the consumers realizing that we have great products [and] we produce awesome phones,” the top executive said.

While the market is heading toward the tail end of the shift between feature phone to smartphone, CellPrime remains bullish on the mobile industry.

“I guess, you can say that smartphone penetration has reached its maturity, but in terms of smartphone being 3G to 4G and 5G in the future, that’s a new growth area. So the future looks good in terms of continuous growth,” he said.

For this year, CellPrime expects that most of its sales will be coming from 4G-enabled units since the entire market is not yet fully covered by this mobile network. “That’s why we’re preparing a lot of new and exciting products on 4G because we feel that at some point the consumers would want 4G speeds on their phones,” Yu stressed.

To help realize Cloudfone’s market dominance, the firm has new offerings and marketing campaigns in the pipeline.

Just recently, Cloudfone Excite Prime 2 was launched in the market, following the success of its predecessor Excite Prime 1 in 2015.

As the first “Awesome Selfie Smartphone” to hit the market, it offers a camera UI that enables consumers to capture moments with ease and quality, supported by 13 MP and 8 MP cameras, Sony IMX135 sensor, front and rear flash, and enhanced Portrait Mode (Bokeh Effect) in both its front and rear cameras, super-pixel mode, time lapse, soft light and face beauty.

This will be followed by Cloudfone Excite Prime 2 Pro’s introduction in a month or two, with the promise of further providing consumer mobile phones with well-crafted design and high-quality specs. Meanwhile, the third model of the “Next” series will become available in the latter part of the year. The Next and Next Lite were launched in 2016.

“So this year, we’re launching a follow-up to that. We’ll be ready by the fourth quarter of 2017,” Yu said, citing this is timely for the holiday season. “Historically, the fourth quarter, the December season [or] the ‘ber’ months, is always the highest point of technology [business]. People buy a lot of consumer electronics in the Christmas season, and I think that we’re ready with great products in the fourth quarter. We’re very excited and we’re very optimistic that we’ll be able to ride that December wave.”

These new models of Cloudfone smartphones form part of the company’s commitment to break the “inexpensive equals to cheap” mind-set by continuously building premium quality phones at affordable prices.

“We have great designs. We use metal. We use the right materials. You know, at the end of the day, if you make a product that looks cheap, it will be priced cheap. From our standpoint, we’re trying to convince consumers that we use the best materials. Look at it, it is designed very well. It looks amazing. It looks awesome, and it’s priced at the right price,” Yu explained.

Leveraging on the Philippines being the “selfie capital of the world”, the CEO shared that their focus now is to address the need of local consumers by concentrating all their efforts in developing self-portrait photograph technology at a reasonable cost.

“We’d like to believe that we want to make technology affordable. At the end of the day, you don’t have to be in the social class of D and E to buy a phone that’s affordable. Our goal essentially is making what’s available in a P40,000 phone and price it at where it really supposed to be price,” he pointed out.

Yu also acknowledged the fact that Filipinos are brand-conscious because they understand quality and value in consumer products—the reason there are a lot of new consumer brands out there that’s giving the multinationals a run for their money.

“They won’t be necessarily trade-off a brand for a no-brand item, but they know what value each brand brings. And that’s where we’re trying to get our message across, as well. For our brand, we bring affordability, we bring great-quality products,” he said. Although CellPrime is not planning yet on expanding abroad, Yu admitted that as a local brand, they’re thinking global.

“And to reinforce and emphasize our culture of thinking global, we’ve decided to partner with global companies that share the same mind-set, the same culture and the same goals. So that’s why we aligned our brands with global brands that we feel share the same corporate values as ours,” he noted.

Cloudfone has proactive collaborations with numerous huge global brands—Disney, Xbox, National Basketball Association and Spotify—which help the company enhance its mobile technology and handset development capabilities.

Upholding its roots, on the other hand, CellPrime will continue to explore working with Filipino content providers and app developers to incorporate local attributes to its product offerings.

Currently, Cloudfone has over 100 standalone stores and kiosks nationwide, and it’s hoping to double the number for the next two to three years.

“The mobile-phone industry is still growing [here], faster than our Southeast Asian neighbors. I think this industry will continue to be vibrant and will continue to grow,” Yu stressed. “So we will continue to innovate and be in the forefront of technology that’s affordable. I think that’s where our strengths are. We need to be able to take great technologies and provide it an affordable price.”

From merely an exclusive seller of Globe phone cards and SIM cards in 2003, CellPrime started its foray into the mobile phone business through Cloudfone in 2009.

With Charlotte Furigay