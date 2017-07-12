Cloud platform launches portal creator for SMEs in PHL

CLOUD channel GoDaddy launched its new web-site builder in the Philippines to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) grow their ventures online on the back of strong mobile-technology penetration in the country.

This portal creator combines mobile-optimized web-site capability with an integrated set of online marketing and e-commerce tools to get SMEs online simply and rapidly attract visitors.

Based on Google’s The Connected Consumer Survey in 2016, the adoption rate of mobile phones in the Philippines is at 88 percent.

With the increased mobility, entrepreneurs have favorable feedbacks about how their businesses gain from having their portals created through GoDaddy’s Website Builder.

They agreed their sites are designed to be fully responsive to the inquiries and needs of their customers. Also, their online presence gives them instant visual impact on phones, tablets and computers.

“GoDaddy’s new Website Builder is fundamentally changing the approach to web-site creation and is helping customers get noticed, reach larger audiences and grow their businesses,” said Roger Chen, vice president of GoDaddy Asia.

The Website Builder boasts of its intuitive user interface that helps people easily design a professional portal in less than an hour, even using just a mobile phone.

Backed by over 1,500 business ideas or industries, from trades to real-estate services and even hairstylists, Filipino SMEs and entrepreneurs can simply type in their sector and its smart learning system produces a near-complete web site, prefilled with relevant sections and professional images optimized for a desktop computer and for mobile devices.

“This new approach is unique, as it helps customers reach their audiences and drive real business results and customer insights, all from the convenience of their mobile phone. With GoDaddy’s new Website Builder, small businesses in the Philippines can create powerful online identities that help them thrive,” he noted. GoDaddy’s Website Builder has a mobile editor among its features, which allows users to quickly build and update their web sites easily while on the go.

With integrated marketing features, it aids small businesses improve their Google search rankings and help jump-start e-mail marketing campaigns.

Social integration is a breeze as it gives users a way to link their portal to Facebook and Twitter, among others, while integrating social-media capabilities into their marketing campaigns.

The world’s largest cloud platform has nearly 17 million customers globally and over 71 million domain names under management.