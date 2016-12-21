Citicore Power, Huawei Tech  partner to expand solar business

RENEWABLE-ENERGY (RE) company Citicore Power Inc. has partnered with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. for its overseas solar-business development.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed by both firms, Huawei will provide project-design support and inverter-maintenance support for Citicore Power’s projects, including remote, hardware and solution support. It will also complete various product tests, network admission and technology certification for the products.

Huawei will also share its global recourses, including solar investment partners, consultants and EPC partners.

Citicore plans to develop and construct solar projects with a total capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) by 2020 in overseas markets, particularly Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar.

Citicore Power already operates three large-scale solar power plants in the provinces of Bataan, Negros Occidental and Cebu. These three facilities already account for more than 100 MW going into the national grid. The company targets 1,000 MW of capacity using the widest range of RE sources, such as solar, biomass, wind and hydropower. For its overseas expansion, Citicore Power will use Huawei products.

Huawei is a Shenzen-based global company involved in power and telecommunications equipment and services. It is also the largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer in the world.