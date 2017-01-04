Cirtek partners with Facebook, others in Telecom Infra Project

CIRTEK A.T.S., the wireless solutions subsidiary of Cirtek Holdings Philippine Corp., said it has joined the Telecom Infra Project, an initiative started by Facebook, among others.

The participation of Cirtek in the consortium started with its joining a two-day summit of all members at Facebook headquarters in California on November 1 and 2.

The consortium included telecommunications operators, infrastructure providers, system integrators, device manufacturers, OEM, EMS and contract manufacturers collaborating on the development of technologies that will enable affordable telecommunications equipment and their rapid deployment.

Cirtek aims to be an original equipment manufacturer and distributor of the OpenCellular box, an open-source GSM mobile wireless access platform and network-in-abox that will reduce the deployment and operation cost of cellular-mobile networks.

This will enable many operators to afford their operation in unserved and underserved areas, expanding the coverage of mobile systems worldwide, the company said.

Once the manufacturing package has been assessed by Cirtek, it aims to produce OpenCellular trial boxes for field trials in the Philippines, and to evaluate the technology for eventual deployment and operation by telco operators in the Philippines and potentially in the region.

The OpenCellular project is an opportunity for Cirtek to leverage its technical manufacturing and supply chain expertise in improving access to billions of people still unserved and to bridge the gap posed by the digital divide, it said. This project is one of the working projects of TIP with the goal to enable cost-effective, sustainable, universal access across the globe.