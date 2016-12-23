‘Chris Froome here we come’

THE Herald Sun Tour is a lure big enough for Filipino cyclists to let the opportunity pass. But with three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome on the saddle in Australia’s biggest road race, the stakes have become extremely bigger.

Champion rider Mark Galedo and his teammates at 7-Eleven Road Bike Philippines get that chance to compete against Froome—and learn much from the vaunted Team Sky organization—in the Herald Sun Tour, an International Cycling Union Category 2.1 race set from February 1 to 5.

What makes it historic, and exciting for Philippine cycling, is the fact that the event is an invitation-only race in Victoria.

7-Eleven Road Bike Philippines Sports Director Ric Rodriguez announced recently on dzSR Cycle Lane that the team received an invitation from the Herald Sun Tour organizers, who took notice of the climbing prowess of the cyclists of the 7-Eleven team in its four years of existence as a continental team at Asian Tour 2.2 races.

“The team is really excited. It is seldom that you get invitations to these races,” Rodriguez said.

Only 16 teams are competing in the race organized by the biggest daily newspaper in Australia.

Led by 2014 Le Tour de Filipinas winner and 2013 Southeast Asian Games individual time-trial champion Galedo, the 7-Eleven team will also be composed of Rustom Lim, Marcelo Felipe and Spain’s Edgar Nieto.

7-Eleven is the first team from the Philippines to vie in the annual six-day, 624.2-kilometer race where Froome is defending his crown.

Froome’s Team Sky is expected to face stiff opposition with archrival Orica, which is bannered by Esteban Chavez.

The team, Rodriguez said, will make the most out of the stint Down Under. They are also competing in the New Zealand Cycling Classic from January 22 to 26, a seven-stage race that was first held in 1988 in the Wellington region.

Rodriguez could not bring his hopes high in the Australian race, considering the strength of the field, but expressed confidence the experience will augur well for the country’s bid of qualifying a cyclist in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“We don’t expect to win in those races but we want the opportunity to gauge our Filipino riders against the best in the world and to showcase what Filipino cycling is all about,” he said.

“This is a great experience and these rare chances will bring excitement for the entire Philippine cycling community and to our national federation, PhilCycling,” Rodriguez added.