Chooks to Go vows to support PHL team

BOUNTY Agro Ventures Inc. (Bavi) has further strengthened its vow to support the national team that it is willing to shell out a huge amount of money to keep the players committed in serving the country.

Bavi President and General Manager Ronald R. Mascariñas said the corporate backer can match the maximum salary offered in the pro league. The salary for prominent pro players stand at more than P400,000, plus game allowances and bonuses.

“We are willing to support a full-time national team. We always wanted to play for the PBA [Philippine Basketball Association],” Mascariñas said. “But if we can iron out things with the PBA and the SBP [Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas], Chooks to Go is willing to finance the national team.”

The company, which has been supporting the country’s basketball representatives like in the recent Fiba 3×3 World Cup, has acknowledged that looking for players for the Gilas Five is now more difficult as the International Basketball Federation changed the format of competitions. The changes, Mascariñas said, led to less availability of players even in big leagues, such as the National Basketball Association.

In offering a maximum salary for the players in the national squad, members will enjoy the same fame and prestige like their pro league counterparts, as the uncertainty of the career will be addressed.

“We do not want to see hopeless players after serving the national team or the PBA. We can also provide business for them,” said Mascariñas, who also offered livelihood for the players after their careers.